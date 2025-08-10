Eugenio Suárez is known for his power bat, but on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, it was his glove — and arm — that turned heads. In a key defensive moment, the Seattle Mariners third baseman made a slick stop on a grounder and fired an on-the-money throw to retire the blazing-fast Chandler Simpson. It was a play that underscored why Seattle targeted Suárez at the trade deadline, and a reminder that his value extends beyond the batter’s box.

Eugenio Suarez makes a clean play to get the very speedy Chandler Simpson pic.twitter.com/6UewiddO9C — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 10, 2025

The Mariners are riding high after winning six of their last seven games, a surge that has them sitting just 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West standings. They also hold a three-game cushion in the wild card race, positioning themselves as one of the league’s hottest contenders in August. Since sweeping the then–MLB-best Detroit Tigers before the break, Seattle has gone 15-8 in its last 23 games, looking every bit like a legitimate division threat.

FanGraphs is buying into the hype. The site gives Seattle an 85.9% chance of making the postseason — slightly higher than Houston’s 84.9% — and the best odds in the division to reach the World Series at 17.6%. Their chances of winning it all sit at 8.2%, comfortably ahead of the Astros’ 5.5%. The only category where Houston holds an edge is in the AL West title odds, with FanGraphs giving them a 49.2% shot compared to Seattle’s 44.2%. With the season series tied 5-5 and one more three-game set in Houston remaining, that race is far from settled.

Mariners eyeing postseason after huge trade deadline

Suárez’s arrival, along with slugger Josh Naylor, has transformed an already dangerous Mariners lineup into one of the league’s deepest. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto made it clear after the deadline that the team believes in its roster from top to bottom. “We feel like we have as good a lineup as there is in our league,” Dipoto said. “Our rotation… has proven it can be as good as anybody in this league. Hopefully we hit on all cylinders going forward.”

Of course, Mariners fans have heard this kind of optimism before. Just last season, Seattle held a 10-game division lead in June with over 90% playoff odds, only to collapse down the stretch and miss October entirely. The scars of 2001’s record-setting regular season and subsequent playoff disappointment still linger, and until this group seals the deal, there will be lingering doubt.

But this year’s team feels different. With Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena anchoring the outfield, multiple All-Star bats in the lineup, and a rotation that can match anyone in the league, the Mariners have the tools to break their 24-year division title drought. Suárez’s highlight-reel throw Friday night was just another sign that Seattle has the defensive grit to complement its offensive firepower. If they can keep this momentum, the Mariners might finally turn their “almost” seasons into a division crown — and maybe more.