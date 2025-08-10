The Seattle Mariners are honoring one of their best all-time players. Ichiro Suzuki will have a statue built for him at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, per the team's social media.

The Mariners made the announcement on Saturday night, by revealing a graphic on their X page.

Suzuki played the bulk of his lengthy career in Seattle. He started playing pro baseball in America in 2001, as a member of the Mariners. He left the team in 2012, but returned to play there in 2018. He last played Major League Baseball in 2019, closing out his career with the Mariners.

Suzuki is beloved by the city of Seattle, as well as Mariners fans. He finished his career with 117 home runs and 780 RBIs, over the course of 18 years. He also played for the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.

In his career, the Japanese player collected more than 3,000 hits. He also scored a total of 1,420 runs. He hit at a .311 lifetime batting average.

Suzuki was inducted into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025. His statue is set to be revealed in 2026.

The Mariners have their sights on the postseason this year

Seattle is having a great season overall. The team is second in the American League West, with a 65-53 record. Heading into Sunday, the club is just half a game behind the Houston Astros in the division.

The Mariners were busy adding talent before the MLB trade deadline. Seattle picked up former Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who is in his second stint with Seattle. This season, Suarez has 37 home runs. He is tied for fourth-most in MLB in that category, along with Yankee Aaron Judge.

The player who leads MLB in homers this campaign is Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh has posted 44 blasts this year, and is the centerpiece of the Mariners offense. Seattle is hoping the tandem of Raleigh and Suarez can lift the team in the postseason.

The Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Seattle has won eight of their last 10 games.

