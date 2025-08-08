Follow Thursday's win over the Chicago White Sox, the Seattle Mariners are now just a game and a half behind the AL West leading Houston Astros. The Mariners also hold one of the AL Wild Card spots as well. Before the MLB trade deadline passed, the team acquired Arizona Diamondbacks sluggers Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez in separate trades. During Thursday's victory, Naylor left the game due to left shoulder soreness. MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi reported that Naylor should be back soon, and the league shared his report via X (formerly Twitter).

“‘Right now, good optimism that [Josh] Naylor should be back sooner rather than later,'” reported Morosi on Friday morning. “@jonmorosi gives an update on the recently acquired @Mariners slugger after he left Thursday's game.

Bringing in Naylor and Suarez to help bolster the offense has proven to be an excellent addition so far. Furthermore, the deals addressed Seattle's need at the corner infield spots. If Morosi is correct, then the Mariners won't miss his bat for too long. Regardless, getting him back as quickly as possible will only help in the team's pursuit of October baseball. So, just how long will “sooner rather than later” be?

Mariners need Josh Naylor back in lineup ASAP

While Naylor is out, it's likely that Donovan Solano will fill the role for now. While the veteran is a capable replacement, he's not a long-term solution. The diagnosis of left shoulder soreness is a bit vague, but it can also mean that the first baseman doesn't have a more serious injury.

Despite Naylor's absence, the Mariners' push for October will continue. Suarez has continued his torrid pace from his time in Arizona and bringing him back to the Pacific Northwest was a move hailed by many. This weekend, the team hosts the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set at home. Can Seattle inch even closer to the Astros by the time Sunday night rolls around?