The St. Louis Cardinals are set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers for a four-game series at American Family Field. The Cardinals have already beaten the Brewers twice this season, which is big when it comes down to the tiebreaker for the NL Central Division. A series win or split could go a long way for the Red Birds.

On Thursday, the Cardinals made a few roster moves that are notable. Outfielder Michael Siani has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis, and as corresponding moves, optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft to Memphis and designated outfielder Ryan Vilade for assignment.

Siani doesn't have much action this season, but he has appeared in 18 games. In 16 ABs, he is hitting .250 with a .544 OPS. He has been used primarily as a defensive replacement and pinch runner. The Cardinals will likely continue to use him in that role until he proves he can start to be a hitting threat. He has just two hits on the season.

Another notable move was to call up right-handed relief pitcher Andre Granillo. He will make his MLB debut when he first appears. The Cardinals are trying to make a push in the National League, and Granillo can help improve the bullpen. His numbers are impressive this season in the minors. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA in 29.2 innings. He has K'd up 46 hitters with a 0.82 WHIP.

The Cardinals are a team that could become buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline. They need a hot stretch against the Brewers, followed by the Chicago White Sox, to solidify their status in the National League.

On Thursday, Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Birds. He leads the rotation with a 3.35 ERA. Erik Fedde and Mathew Liberatore also have respectable ERAs below 4.00. Trading for another elite starter could help get this team into the playoffs.