The MLB Trade Deadline is a month and a half away. The St. Louis Cardinals are a tweener team, as it is still too early to tell if they can become real postseason contenders. The Red Birds have played well this season and are second in the NL Central Division with a 36-32 record.

St. Louis has three players they could trade, but they are also valuable pitchers who can play a role in a postseason run. The next month and a half will determine if they should be kept or traded. It will be a tough decision as all three are free agents at the end of the season. There are teams out there that will be looking for starting pitching and bullpen relief.

With a record above .500, the Cardinals are close to an NL Wild Card spot, just 2.5 games behind the San Diego Padres.

Jim Bowden, a writer for The Athletic, released his latest MLB Trade Deadline article with 50 days remaining.

“The Cardinals will be open-minded about adding at the trade deadline, but if things go south in the coming weeks, don’t expect them to turn into traditional sellers. They are committed to building for the long term so expect every move they make between now and the deadline to reflect that approach. Being open to adding doesn’t mean if they get the right offer for closer Ryan Helsley or a starting pitcher like Erick Fedde or Miles Mikolas, they won’t jump on it — they will. All three will be free agents after this season.”

The Cardinals are one big bat and a legit starting pitcher away from being a playoff contender. They take on the Milwaukee Brewers starting Thursday, followed by the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds. They have a real chance to establish themselves in the National League.

As mentioned by Bowden in his article, the Cardinals' roster is built for the future. Most players still need time to develop. St. Louis likely won't make a desperate move if it can't benefit them in the future.