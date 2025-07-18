A surreal moment captured at a Coldplay concert Wednesday has taken on a life of its own. Andy Byron went from an anonymous tech company CEO to a viral laughingstock after an alleged affair with his HR chief was exposed via jumbotron. Even the St. Louis Cardinals have joined in, adding their own Coldplay cheating scandal meme.

The Cardinals posted a photo of Albert Pujos hugging Adam Wainwright in the dugout during a game with the caption, “When Coldplay starts playing your song,” per the team’s official X account.

When Coldplay starts playing your song: pic.twitter.com/B3CIn5Y4lr — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The image mimics Byron and Kristin Cabot, who were wrapped in an embrace during the band’s concert in Massachusetts when the camera happened to find them. Unlike Pujos and Wainwright, the pair immediately disengaged after realizing they were being shown on the venue’s jumbotron

Unable to literally make himself disappear, Byron ducked out of frame and did not return. Cabot covered her face with both hands and turned away from the camera. The strange and awkward moment became a fascinating train wreck when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented, “Uh-oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

With no baseball games scheduled due to the All-Star break, the Cardinals’ social team dug deep into the photo vault and joined the fray. But the Pujos/Wainwright spin on the scandal was a nice touch, offering St. Louis fans a bit of nostalgia with their schadenfreude.

Cardinals aim for second-half playoff push

Despite an inconsistent first half, the Cardinals are 51-46 at the break. The team is 6.5 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and just 1.5 games back in the Wild Card race.

After a surprisingly strong start to the season, the Cardinals could become buyers at the trade deadline. St. Louis GM John Mozeliak revealed that the team is interested in adding a right-handed bat to the lineup. However, he would prefer not to lose any of his top relievers in a deal.

Brendan Donovan was the Cardinals’ sole representative at the All-Star Game. The Gold Glove infielder had a solid first half, slashing .297/.367/.430 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, 51 runs scored, a 124 OPS+ and 2.9 bWAR in 89 games. He played in his first Midsummer Classic as a reserve behind starter Ketel Marte.