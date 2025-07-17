One part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour concerts is showing fans on the jumbotron — the band may have to rethink that after accidentally exposing a cheating scandal between a company's CEO, Andy Byron, and one of his employees, Kristin Cabot.

During the band's July 16, 2025, show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, lead singer Chris Martin sang to his audience. At one point, the camera panned to a couple who were enjoying the show. The man quickly ducked down upon realizing the camera was on them, and the woman he was with turned her head away from the crowd.

Coldplay's Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. pic.twitter.com/GMa2g0EiK3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

You can hear Martin's confusion. “Uh oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're very shy,” Martin quipped as the crowd erupted.

Another video surfaced of Martin after the initial viral video cuts off. He doesn't know how to move forward, and he says, “Oh s**t. I hope we didn't do something bad,” before continuing into his next song.

Were the couple caught cheating at a Coldplay concert?

The video went viral on social media, instantly leading to speculation that they were involved in an affair. It was eventually uncovered that the man was Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, who was married, by the way.

The woman was Kristin Cabot, who happened to be his Chief People Officer of Astronomer. Cabot can be seen talking to the woman next to them — who also appeared to try and be discreet with the camera on her — so it's likely safe to assume they were all there together.

Hopefully, there was another reason for Byron disappearing off-camera. If not, this will make for some awkward conversations, given how viral this went.

Coldplay was able to continue on with the final Music of the Spheres Tour show in Foxborough. They will next perform in Madison, Wisconsin; Nashville, Tennessee; and Miami, Florida.

After that, Coldplay will return to England for 12 more shows. They will first play two shows at Kingston upon Hull before doing 10 straight shows at Wembley Stadium in London. They will have played 16 total shows at the venue over the course of the Music of the Spheres Tour (they played six shows at Wembley in August 2022).

The Music of the Spheres Tour is set to conclude in September 2025 after their Wembley residency. They will have performed 225 shows around the world.