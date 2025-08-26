St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras let his emotions get the better of him Monday night, as he absolutely lost it in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

After a called third strike, Contreras suddenly got tossed from the game by home plate umpire Derek Thomas. Contreras then got into a heated verbal exchange with Thomas. A furious Contreras had to be held back from further going after Thomas.

“I didn't argue any pitch,” Contreras said about the heated moment, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “All I said was, ‘Call the pitches on both sides because you're missing for us.' Then, I turned around. The next thing I hear, he threw me out. There's no reason for it. Apparently, he heard something [he thought] I said. I did not say that.”

Also ejected from the contest was Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol after arguing the call as well.

As Contreras was being escorted to the dugout, he turned around and flung his bat, which inadvertently hit Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown.

Contreras acknowledged his fault and said he talked to Brown about it.

“I apologized to him,” shared Contreras, who also reportedly threw gum onto the field. “I wasn't looking back. I just threw my bat back.

On the season, Contreras, a three-time All-Star, is batting .261 /.344/.458  with 19 home runs an d 72 RBIs.

Before he got ejected, the 33-year-old Contreras went 1-for-4. His single in the fifth inning drove two runs home for the Cardinals to tie the score at 4-4. He later scored on a Nolan Gorman double in the same inning to get St. Louis in front, 5-4.

Gorman scored another run for the Cards in the fifth frame to give his team a two-run lead, but the Pirates tied the score by scoring the next two runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Alec Burleson sent everyone home with a walk-off home run that went 409 feet deep in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Cards a 7-6 victory.

The 65-67 Cardinals will be back in action this Tuesday night for the second game of this four-leg set at home against the Pirates.

More St. Louis Cardinals News
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) celebrates with his teammates after the Cardinals defeat the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Cardinals hit low not seen since 1997 vs. PiratesJedd Pagaduan ·
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) is held back by first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) as he exchanges words with Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Palencia (not pictured) after the Cubs defeated the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras goes absolutely ballistic on umpire for strike callMatty Breisch ·
image thumbnail
Rays SS Carson Williams brings the fireworks with 1st MLB home runBrayden Haena ·
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan (33) looks on from the dug out after losing to the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals on pace for attendance futility not seen in 30 yearsJosh Davis ·
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on from the dugout during the game against against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Cardinals’ Oli Marmol ‘doesn’t give two s***s’ about hot seat rumorsZachary Howell ·
St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) looks on in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado provides crucial injury updateAlex House ·