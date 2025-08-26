When Oli Marmol's St. Louis Cardinals took the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates, fans expected to sit back, relax, and enjoy America's pastime.

Instead, they were met with one of the most explosive outbursts baseball has seen all season, as after being called for a third strike, Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras went absolutely ballistic, cursing out the umpire, throwing his bat, and ultimately launching a bucket of Hi-Chew onto the field to showcase his dissatisfaction.

Breaking down the situation for fans watching at home, Cardinals commentators Chip Caray and Brad Thompson tried to explain what happened at the plate, adding words to the actions of their team's star.

“I mean, Wilson was hot. And then my guess is that he heard something. And then Mount Vesuvius happened. And that's what Contreras had to be held back by Oliver Marmol,” Thompson said. “Bat went flying back toward the plate. Contreras eventually was ushered into the dugout. And while that was going on, Ollie and Derek Thomas were talking. And Thomas threw out the Cardinals' skipper.”

"Willson was hot. My guess is that he heard something. And then, Mount Vesuvius happened." "Frustration understood. It happens. Not to that extent though." Cardinals announcers Chip Caray and Brad Thompson react as Willson Contreras and Oliver Marmol are ejected. pic.twitter.com/su5ccbUgc6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 26, 2025

Mount Vesuvius it was, with Marmol and Contreras both being tossed, and the potential for an even longer suspension very much in play for the first baseman, who threw not one but two objects before exiting the stadium.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they were still able to secure the win over the struggling Pirates, inching closer to .500 with a 65-67 record. But if they are without Contreras for any meaningful period of time, that win will most certainly cost the Cardinals more than it helped them.