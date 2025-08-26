The St. Louis Cardinals engaged in an epic battle with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. St. Louis won a thrilling 7-6 game on a walk-off home run from Alec Burleson. Burleson posted his first career walk-off homer, with that moonshot.

The Cardinals slugger talked after the game about what the moment meant to him.

“It took me a while to realize that I got [the homer] because I didn’t think I got it … and then I saw [the ball] hit the berm,” Burleson said, per MLB.com. “I was thinking about what I was going to do when I rounded third and hit home — was I going to throw my helmet? But I hit third and looked at home and the guys weren’t really there yet. I was like, ‘OK, this is kind of weird. Is this what it’s supposed to look like?’ But they got there, and I got super wet, and they were trying to rip my jersey off. So, yeah, it was a cool moment.”

The blast came in the bottom of the ninth, after the Pirates had tied the game at 6. It was a 409-foot home run, per the outlet. Following the victory, the Cardinals are now 65-67 on the year.

Alec Burleson has the trust of the Cardinals

Burleson now has 16 home runs on the season, for a Cardinals club that has struggled. He has gone through some challenges this year at the plate.

“We’ve been patient with him even when he was making a lot of contact and nothing was going for him,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “You could look under the hood and see that there were things pointing in the right direction. Now, we’re starting to see exactly the type of hitter he can be.