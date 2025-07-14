The first half of the 2025 MLB season is behind us, and the All-Star Game is here. Baseball's biggest stars are in Atlanta to take part in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game at Truist Park. With the first half over, fans are upset about All-Star snubs, and the MLB Power Rankings have a big update. Who is the biggest snub for each team? And who remains in the top five?

#1: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Philadelphia Phillies did not have a great week, but no one else did either, so they stay in the top spot. Philly lost both of their series, dropping two to the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants. They scored 13 runs in their one win against San Francisco and 12 runs in the other five games.

The Phillies are sending Kyle Schwarber and Zach Wheeler to the All-Star Game. Their biggest snubs are starters Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez, and their teammates made it known how they felt. However, Sanchez pitched Sunday and was unavailable to pitch in the All-Star Game, and earlier in the week, Suarez turned down a chance to be an All-Star.

#2: Chicago Cubs (+1)

The Chicago Cubs started the week by losing a series to the Minnesota Twins, but they took two of three from the New York Yankees to end the first half. While the rest of the National League stumbled, Chicago took a big series against an AL opponent.

That brings them to their highest point in the MLB Power Rankings this season and a half-game behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, and Matthew Boyd are going to the All-Star Game. Somehow, Seiya Suzuki is not despite leading the National League in RBIs with 77.

#3: Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have tied their lowest point in the MLB Power Rankings after a seven-game losing streak. They were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers to start the week, but did take two of three from the San Francisco Giants to end the slide.

It could have been worse after the Giants forced extras in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday. But All-Star Freddie Freeman started an 11th-inning rally to win the series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was excellent, finishing off his All-Star first half. Will Smith will join them but Mookie Betts will not for the first time since 2015.

#4: Detroit Tigers (-)

The Detroit Tigers took a series against the Tampa Bay Rays before they were swept by the Seattle Mariners. They enter the All-Star Break 2.5 games better than the Houston Astros for the AL lead. Detroit is also the only team in the AL Central over .500 with an 11.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins.

Tarik Skubal will start the All-Star Game, as will Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene, and Javier Baez representing the Tigers. Zach McKinstry is joining them as a reserve, making Spencer Torkelson and his .832 OPS their biggest snub.

#5: New York Mets (-)

The New York Mets lost a series to the Baltimore Orioles and took two of three from the Kansas City Royals to end the first half. While the Sunday loss to miss the sweep was disappointing, they got a great outing from Sean Manaea out of the bullpen. Getting last year's ace back will be huge for the Amazins in the second half.

Kodai Senga also returned from injury against KC, continuing his excellent season. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Edwin Diaz are headed to Atlanta, but Juan Soto is not, marking one of the biggest snubs of the All-Star Game.

#6: San Diego Padres (+1)

The Padres split four games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and took two of three from the Phillies to end the first half. A smoking-hot start led to a middling stretch for San Diego in the first 96 games. They are 53-43, holding onto the last NL Wild Card spot by just a half-game.

Manny Machado will be starting the All-Star Game, while Fernando Tatis, Roberto Suarez, and Jason Adam join him in Atlanta. Their biggest All-Star snub is Nick Pivetta, who dropped his ERA to 2.88 after a stellar Sunday start.

#7: Houston Astros (-1)

The Houston Astros take a step back in the MLB Power Rankings after they were swept by the Cleveland Guardians and dropped two to the Texas Rangers. Hunter Brown has put up two poor starts in a row, allowing four runs in five innings on Sunday and six runs in six innings on Tuesday.

His 2.43 ERA is still second in the American League, so he is still a strong Cy Young contender. He'll be joined by Jeremy Peña, Josh Hader, and Isaac Paredes in Atlanta. Jose Altuve is hitting .277 with an .801 OPS but did not make the All-Star Game.

#8: San Francisco Giants (-)

The Giants took a series from the Phillies and had every opportunity to take a series from the Dodgers on Sunday. Luis Matos hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the ninth to force extras. But San Francisco could not get it done.

They have had Rafael Devers for nearly a month, but can't seem to get blistering hot and put their stamp on the playoff race. Still, they have three All-Stars: pitchers Randy Rodriguez, Logan Webb, and Robbie Ray. Matt Chapman's .772 OPS and elite defensive glove were not enough to get him to Atlanta, making him a snub.

#9: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Toronto Blue Jays head into the All-Star Break with a two-game lead in the American League East. They took two of three from the Chicago White Sox but dropped two to the Athletics to end the first half. In all, they hit the break winning 15 of their last 19 games to launch into playoff contention.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Alejandro Kirk are All-Stars, and rightfully so, but they have lower OPSs than George Springer at the break. Even though the veteran has been primarily a DH, he very well could have been in Atlanta.

#10: New York Yankees (-)

The New York Yankees looked like they were back in form after coming back from down 5-0 in the series finale to sweep the Seattle Mariners. That continued when they beat the Chicago Cubs 11-0 on Friday. But they lost the final two games of that series to drop to 53-43 at the break. They stay at No. 10 in the MLB Power Rankings.

Cody Bellinger was robbed by Kyle Tucker of a four-homer game, ending his first half with a bang. His superb defense and .830 OPS could have earned him a spot in the All-Star Game over Julio Rodriguez, who has struggled offensively. Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodon, and Max Fried are going, along with Home Run Derby participant Jazz Chisholm Jr.

#11: Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

The Brewers enter the break as one of the hottest teams in baseball. After sweeping the Dodgers to start the week, they swept the Nationals to push their winning streak to seven games. They are just one game behind the Cubs for the NL Central lead at 56-40.

Freddy Peralta, Jacob Misiorowski, and Trevor Megill are going to the All-Star Game, but Christian Yelich is not. After offseason surgery, he has returned to form with 19 homers and 65 RBIs so far this season.

#12: Seattle Mariners (-1)

The Mariners were swept by the Yankees and then swept the Tigers to finish the first half 51-45. They are in the final American League Wild Card spot and head into the break with momentum, which is huge for Seattle.

Cal Raleigh goes into the break as the MVP of the team and potentially the AL MVP. He is the second player ever to enter the break with 35 home runs and 10 steals, joining Reggie Jackson.

Raleigh is the starting catcher and is participating in the Home Run Derby. Julio Rodriguez, Bryan Woo, and Andres Muñoz are all joining him. Matt Brash has a 0.83 ERA in 24 appearances, which may not have been enough to earn a spot, but his ERA certainly pops off the page.

#13: Texas Rangers (-)

The Rangers split four games with the Angels and took two of three from the Astros this week to finish the first half 48-49. They are 3.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot and in danger of missing the postseason for the second straight year.

Only Jacob deGrom was named an All-Star, as he reached back for peak deGrom form, but he won't be pitching. But Nathan Eovaldi put together quite the argument, with a 1.58 ERA in 16 starts. But with only 91 innings due to injury, that likely cost him from initially being named an All-Star and pitching on Sunday made him ineligible to be a replacement.

#14: St Louis Cardinals (+1)

The St Louis Cardinals took two of three from the Washington Nationals and dropped two against the Braves this week. They ended the first half 51-46, 1.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot.

With poor expectations coming into the season, St Louis could turn into buyers at the MLB trade deadline, which no one would have expected. Brendan Donovan is headed to the All-Star Game, and Willson Contreras had a comparable offensive first half, making him the All-Star snub on a team without a clear choice.

#15: Boston Red Sox (+3)

The Boston Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball. They ran through the finish line with seven consecutive wins against the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays. Alex Bregman returned to the lineup, going 2-8 in two games at third base without playing a rehab game. He was named an All-Star, but won't be playing due to the injury.

Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman are joining him. Wilyer Abreu made a great All-Star case with an .822 OPS and solid right-field defense but will have to wait for his first All-Star nod.

#16: Cleveland Guardians (+3)

The Cleveland Guardians won six of their final seven games headed into the All-Star Break to pick up some momentum. Immediately before that stretch, they had lost 10 consecutive games. They are 46-49, 12 games behind the Tigers in the AL Central, and 4.5 games behind the Mariners for the final Wild Card spot.

Jose Ramirez ended the first half with 18 homers, 50 RBIs, and 29 steals. He decided not to participate in the All-Star Game, so there will be no Guardians in Atlanta. Steven Kwan is a great defender and leadoff hitter and could have been an AL reserve.

#17: Cincinnati Reds (-)

The Reds ended the first half by splitting four against the Miami Marlins and taking two of three from the Rockies. Terry Francona picked up his 2,000th win on Sunday, continuing his Hall of Fame career. Chase Burns had the best start of his young career, holding the Rockies to two runs in six innings.

Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott are headed to the All-Star Game, but Hunter Greene is not because of an injury. If not for the injury, he would certainly be joining them in Atlanta.

#18: Arizona Diamondbacks (-2)

The Diamondbacks are falling again in the MLB Power Rankings after splitting four with the Padres and losing a series to the Angels. Eugenio Suarez continued his excellent season with a solid week with three homers and a .987 OPS in seven games.

The Diamondbacks are likely to sell at the deadline, and Saurez's price keeps going up. He is going to the All-Star Game along with Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. Those are the only players with a great argument. But having to pick a snub, it'll be DH Pavin Smith and his .817 OPS.

#19: Tampa Bay Rays (-5)

The Rays had a dismal week, losing a series to the Tigers and getting swept by the Red Sox. Combine that with a poor last week, and Tampa is 4-12 in their last 16 games. That has sent them tumbling out of the AL playoffs and down in the MLB Power Rankings. They need to come out hot, or the crowded AL will overtake them quickly.

Junior Caminero, Brandon Lowe, and Jonathan Aranda are headed to the All-Star Game but Drew Rasmussen is not with a 2.86 ERA in 19 starts.

#20: Atlanta Braves (-)

The hosts of the All-Star Game lost two of three to the Athletics and took two of three from the Cardinals this week. The Braves are on track for their worst season since 2017 when they opened Truist Park. Now, they welcome the baseball world as the season crumbles.

Matt Olson is playing in the All-Star Game, while Ronald Acuña Jr and Chris Sale get the honors despite missing the game to injury. Spencer Schwellenbach is out with Tommy John surgery but should have gotten the nod regardless. He had a 3.09 ERA in 17 starts before the injury.

#21: Kansas City Royals (-)

The Kansas City Royals ended a poor first half with a walk-off win over the Mets on Sunday. They are 47-50, 4.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, at the break. They swept the Pittsburgh Pirates before losing two of three to the Amazins at home.

Bobby Witt Jr and Kris Bubic are rightfully going to the All-Star Game, but Seth Lugo is not. The trade candidate has a 2.67 ERA in 17 starts, continuing his excellent career with just one All-Star nod.

#22: Minnesota Twins (+2)

The Twins took two of three from the Cubs and two of three from the Pirates to move to 47-49 on the season. They have the second-best record in the AL Central but are still under .500.

Byron Buxton hit for the cycle this week, heading into a Home Run Derby appearance and All-Star nod. Joe Ryan will be joining him, but Jhoan Duran is not. The closer has not allowed a homer this year and has a 1.66 ERA. His 15 saves in 17 appearances should have been enough for an All-Star nod.

#23: Baltimore Orioles (-1)

The Baltimore Orioles took a series from the Mets but lost a series to the Marlins to end their disappointing first half. Despite their high expectations coming into the season, they are still in the bottom tier of the MLB Power Rankings.

Baltimore had five All-Stars, including three starters, last year. This year, Ryan O'Hearn is going to Atlanta alone. Gunnar Henderson certainly could have gone, with 11 homers, 10 steals, and an .803 OPS. But from starting to out this year, Henderson's All-Star fall represents the 2025 Orioles.

#24: Los Angeles Angels (-1)

The Angels split four games with the Rangers and took two from the Diamondbacks to end the first half. They hit the break at 47-49, four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

Things have been better for the Halos in recent weeks than they have been in years, even though that is not a high bar. Yusei Kikuchi is the only All-Star, but Zach Neto and his .818 OPS with great shortstop defense should have joined him.

#25: Miami Marlins (-)

The Marlins split four games with the Reds and took two of three from the Orioles to end the first half. They are way out of playoff contention but are getting some good performances. Kyle Stowers showed why he is Miami's lone All-Star with a three-homer game against Baltimore, his former team, on Sunday. That brings his total to 19 homers, 54 RBIs, and a .911 OPS.

He'll be coming off the bench for the National League. Agustin Ramirez has a .262 batting average and .831 OPS in his last 22 games, making a case, but he was never close to an All-Star nod.

#26: Athletics (+1)

The Athletics took two of three from the Braves and the Blue Jays to end the first half at 41-57. They are out of playoff contention, 11 games out of the Wild Card, and struggling on the mound at home and on the road.

Brent Rooker is headed to the All-Star Game and will be in the Home Run Derby. Jacob Wilson is slated to start at shortstop for the AL, even with a recent injury. Nick Kurtz probably did not play enough games to earn a bid, but he is a star in the making with a 1.133 OPS in his last 17 games.

#27: Pittsburgh Pirates (-1)

The Pirates are down a spot in the MLB Power Rankings after getting swept by the Royals and losing two of three to the Twins. They are 39-58, 13.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, and floundering to another poor season. Firing Derek Shelton did not solve their problems. Spending in the offseason might, but Pittsburgh does not have the history of doing that.

The Pirates have one All-Star as Paul Skenes will start for the National League again. Oneil Cruz will be in Atlanta as a Home Run Derby participant and could have been in the game with an NL-best 29 steals.

#28: Washington Nationals (-)

The most important thing the Nationals did this week was draft shortstop Eli Willits first overall. He is the youngest first-overall pick in MLB Draft history at just 17 years and 7 months old.

They lost five of their six games this week to fall to 38-58, but this season is no longer the focus. James Wood and MacKenzie Gore are the All-Star representatives, and CJ Abrams could join them to complete the Juan Soto trio. The shortstop has an .836 OPS but is still playing dismal shortstop defense.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox lost two of three to the Blue Jays and three of four to the Guardians to end the first half. They are 32-65, last place in the American League, and still nowhere near as bad as last year. Their lone All-Star is Shane Smith, who has a 4.26 ERA in 18 starts this year.

Adrian Houser's stats are great, but he has nowhere near enough starts to make the All-Star Game. On a team with no legitimate choices for an All-Star snub, we'll give it to Mike Tauchman. He leads the team with an .809 OPS.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Rockies were swept by the Red Sox and lost two of three to the Reds to end one of the worst first halves ever. They are 22-74, 30 games out of the final Wild Card spot. Last year's White Sox were 27-71 at the break. Colorado has held the final spot in the MLB Power Rankings since April 13 and isn't going to give it up anytime soon.

Hunter Goodman is their lone All-Star, but Mickey Moniak could have been the honoree as well. He has an .824 OPS and 13 homers in the first half.