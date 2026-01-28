The St. Louis Cardinals continue navigating a franchise reset, and recent comments from Nolan Arenado offered revealing perspective on how abruptly the decline unfolded internally. A rebuilding phase, prolonged struggles, and the fallout from Arenado’s departure now frame the organization’s transition under new leadership.

The former Cardinals third baseman addressed the situation in his first major interview since leaving St. Louis, offering rare insight into expectations that ultimately never materialized.

The Cards entered recent seasons confident its organizational structure would sustain long-term competitiveness, a belief that defined the franchise for decades. That confidence unraveled beginning in 2023, when a complete pitching collapse led to a last-place finish in the NL Central, followed by an offense-wide regression in 2024 that left a veteran-heavy roster unable to contend despite a winning record. By 2025, the shortcomings of that approach were undeniable, forcing a reset as aging production, roster imbalance, and stalled player development exposed systemic limitations.

Arenado appeared on the popular Foul Territory TV baseball podcast in an interview later posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), where he reflected on his time with the club and admitted he did not expect the team to fall out of contention.

“I thought we were going to be good. I think the Cardinals have always found a way to be, even when on paper it may not look like they’re going to be great.”

The statement resonated because it came from a veteran accustomed to organizational stability. The Cardinals struggled offensively in 2025 and finished under .500, with injuries, aging production, and roster inflexibility compounding those issues.

St. Louis pivoted soon after, trading Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks while committing to a youth-driven approach. The trade now symbolizes the end of a competitive era that never fully delivered on its promise.

For the Cardinals, Arenado’s surprise validates the decision to reset. For fans, it confirms how quickly expectations unraveled inside one of baseball’s most consistent organizations.