The St. Louis Cardinals are changing course as a franchise and have entered a full scale rebuild. Still, legends of the past want to help the Cardinals better navigate their future.

One of those figures is Yadier Molina. As he has done in the past, the long-time catcher will be in uniform as he helps lead the team in their first day of full-squad workouts, via Daniel Guerrero of St. Louis Today.

“Before he manages Team Puerto Rico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Cardinals icon Yadier Molina is expected to report Monday for Cardinals camp,” Guerrero wrote. “Molina will be in uniform for the first day of full-squad workouts, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol confirmed. His visit to camp will be one of several this spring by former Cardinals, as former starter Adam Wainwright and former third baseman David Freese are also expected to visit camp later this spring.”

Article Continues Below

Molina is currently a special assistant to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. However, he has made it clear he hopes to one day coach in the major leagues. Alongside his work with Team Puerto Rico, the Cardinals had Molina as a guest coach numerous times during the 2025 season.

Whether his first taste of MLB managerial experience comes with the Cardinals is yet to be seen. However, he has already left his mark on the franchise in a big way. He was a 10-time All-Star as a player, earning nine Gold Gloves and winning two World Series with St. Louis.

Having Molina in practice will at the very least help any catcher currently at spring training. Furthermore, it shows that he is committed to helping the Cardinals come back to prominence.