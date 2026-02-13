The St. Louis Cardinals opened spring training facing an unexpected logistical wrinkle as Lars Nootbaar’s rehab enters a critical phase. The club confirmed the starting outfielder will report to camp a few days late.

Nootbaar underwent heel surgery on October 7, 2025, and has progressed cautiously through each step of recovery. He is currently running on an altered gravity treadmill, commonly known as an AlterG, which reduces body-weight stress while rebuilding strength and mobility. That stage is essential before he transitions to full-intensity ground running.

Ongoing renovations at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium have delayed delivery and installation of the treadmill at the Cardinals’ spring facility. Rather than interrupt his daily routine, Nootbaar is remaining at a location where the equipment is already accessible, allowing his program to continue without compromise.

Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones shared the update on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, clarifying why the outfielder was absent from the first wave of reporting players.

Article Continues Below

“Lars Nootbaar will be a couple days delayed in reporting to camp as a consequence of his rehab. He is in a spot in his progression where he’s running on an altered gravity treadmill, and the Cardinals have not yet had one delivered (but will) because of the construction.”

The clarification is significant. There has been no setback in Nootbaar’s recovery, and the timeline for Opening Day remains intact. The delay stems strictly from facility logistics, not medical concern.

Still, the timing carries roster implications. After trading Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners on February 2, St. Louis enters camp with thinner depth in left field. If Nootbaar’s ramp-up extends beyond expectations, players such as Alec Burleson or Victor Scott II could see increased early opportunities.

For now, the organization continues guiding a steady, controlled progression. Once the AlterG treadmill arrives at the Jupiter complex, Nootbaar will report immediately and rejoin spring training activities without delay.