The St. Louis Cardinals officially initiated an indisputable rebuild during the offseason, but they obviously still want to be as competitive as possible. One of the key players in the upcoming campaign figures to be right-handed relief pitcher Riley O'Brien, who is in line to at least occupy a share of closer duties after a breakout 2025. He also has big plans when it comes to the international stage, or at least he did.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol revealed that O'Brien suffered a mild right calf strain and will be unable to represent Team Korea in the opening round of the World Baseball Classic, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold. The 31-year-old will remain on Korea's roster just in case he is able to compete in the later rounds.

It is unclear how the Redbirds' bullpen will look during the 2026 season, but O'Brien is expected to be an important part of it. He recorded a 2.06 ERA with 45 strikeouts and a 1.146 WHIP in 48 innings pitched last year. Naturally, the Cards are going to be cautious when it comes to managing his health, and unfortunately, that means he will have to sit out the early portion of the WBC.

Korea is in the same group as reigning champion Japan, who is led by two-time World Series champs Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, so the squad could use as many competent hurlers as it can get. Former MLB All-Star Hyun Jin Ryu finished in the top-five in Cy Young voting twice and therefore lends plenty of credibility to the starting rotation, but the pen could be a huge question mark, even more so following the latest injury news.

In the event that Team Korea advances to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals, which is certainly possible, Riley O'Brien will try to get himself ready to take the mound.