With spring training quickly approaching, teams around the league are finalizing their rosters in preparation for the 2025 campaign. On Friday, it appears the St. Louis Cardinals are adding some infield depth to the roster.

The Cardinals announced that they have claimed third baseman Bryan Ramos off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. He will be added to the 40-man roster, which will officially fill the roster for spring training.

“We have claimed 3B Bryan Ramos off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. Our 40-man roster is now full.”

Ramos, who is 23 years old, previously played for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and 2025. He was initially acquired by the Orioles this offseason for cash; however, the club placed the Cuban infielder on waivers, which made him available for the Cardinals to pick up.

Article Continues Below

Bryan Ramos didn't get many opportunities last season, as he only played in four games. He joins St. Louis with a career .198 batting average and .244 OBP, along with 22 career hits, three home runs, and 13 RBIs. Ramos is more than likely going to be a backup during spring training, as Nolan Gorman is expected to be the starting third baseman for the Cardinals.

Depending on how Ramos plays, he could find himself playing in the Majors in St. Louis to begin the 2026 season. But he will have a challenge in earning a spot on the major league roster, as Thomas Saggese is the likely backup option if the Cardinals choose to have two third basemen.

The Cardinals will play their first spring training game against the Washington Nationals. That game is set to begin on February 21 at 1:05 p.m.