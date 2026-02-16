As former catcher Yadier Molina is with the St. Louis Cardinals in a front office role after many years of productive play for the ball club, his role this upcoming season has been revealed. With Molina set to be in a Cardinals uniform for spring training before the World Baseball Classic, as he'll be the manager of Puerto Rico, he spoke Monday of how his schedule will work.

According to Jeff Jones of The Belleville News-Democrat, Molina would say that he will be with St. Louis for a week in spring training, as he'll obviously take off for the World Baseball Classic in managing Puerto Rico. He'll come back to the team after the tourney is over, as he'll be “in the dugout for several series.”

“Yadier Molina says he plans to be in Cardinals camp for a week before taking off for the WBC, and he’ll be returning once the tournament is over,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Plan is to be in St. Louis in the dugout for several series as he was last year, as well as trips out to the affiliates in season.”

Yadier Molina's role with the Cardinals to start 2026 revealed

While the former Cardinals catcher in Molina will be the manager for Puerto Rico, he will still have a role within the organization, one that also helps the team's catchers and backstops. Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sunday would report that manager Oli Marmol said Molina will be “in uniform for the first day of full-squad workouts.”

“Before he manages Team Puerto Rico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Cardinals icon Yadier Molina is expected to report Monday for Cardinals camp,” Guerrero wrote. “Molina will be in uniform for the first day of full-squad workouts, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol confirmed. His visit to camp will be one of several this spring by former Cardinals, as former starter Adam Wainwright and former third baseman David Freese are also expected to visit camp later this spring.”

The Cardinals are looking to improve after finishing 78-84, which put them fourth in the NL Central.