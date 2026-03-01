Kevin Durant addressed the media about his interactions with Tyler Herro following the Houston Rockets' loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Durant and Herro were exchanging words throughout the course of the first half. The first quarter saw the two bicker as the officiating crew had to separate them before they escalated things further. They continued to trade barbs with one another for the remainder of the game.

The opposing stars eventually shared a postgame hug, moving on from their intense interactions. Durant reflected on those moments after the game, via reporter Brady Hawk. The veteran star described it as them needing a jolt of energy to get themselves going in the contest.

“I think we both just needed a jolt of energy to start the game,” Durant said. “You seen it. We laughed and joked right after that. I got respect for Tyler, he has respect for me… Those words are just words.”

I asked Kevin Durant about the back and forth with Tyler Herro tonight: “I think we both just needed a jolt of energy to start the game.” “You seen it. We laughed and joked right after that. I got respect for Tyler, he has respect for me.” “Those words are just words.” pic.twitter.com/1ueDWzD4Ke — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) February 28, 2026

How Kevin Durant, Rockets played against Heat

Article Continues Below

That's the art of the competitive spirit. No matter how intense the interactions Kevin Durant and Tyler Herro had with each other, they continue to maintain respect for one another. However, Herro had the laugh, helping the Heat take down the Rockets 115-105 at home.

Five players scored in double-digits for Houston in the loss, including Durant. He finished with a stat line of 32 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and two blocks. He shot 12-of-20 from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Amen Thompson came next with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Reed Sheppard had 14 points and five assists, Alperen Sengun put up 13 points and six rebounds, while Tari Eason provided 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Houston fell to a 37-22 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves by 0.5 games while trailing the San Antonio Spurs by six games and the Oklahoma City Thunder by eight games.

The Rockets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Washington Wizards as tip-off will take place on March 2 at 7 p.m. ET.