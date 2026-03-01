The Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded as they attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak on Sunday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Egor Demin was ruled out for the matchup due to left plantar fascia injury management. Nic Claxton is questionable for the Cavaliers matchup due to a right thumb sprain.

Demin missed most of the offseason due to a plantar fascia tear. However, he played in his second straight back-to-back after the All-Star break on Friday. The rookie guard had not played in a back-to-back in over two months before the All-Star break.

Following a promising start to his rookie campaign, Demin has seen a dip in production recently amid a move to shooting guard. The 19-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists on .360/.317/.789 shooting splits across 11 appearances in February.

Claxton's appearance on the injury report with a thumb ailment comes after he played 23 minutes during Friday's 148-111 loss to the Boston Celtics. The veteran center has continued one of the best offensive seasons of his career in February, averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists on 66.3 percent shooting. However, he's gone nine straight games without a block, the longest streak of his seven-year career.

With Demin sidelined, rookie guard Ben Saraf could see extended minutes in Brooklyn's rotation. The No. 26 pick rejoined the Nets during Friday's loss following an extended stint in the G League.

If Claxton is unable to play, Day'Ron Sharpe will move into the Nets' starting lineup at center. Sharpe has averaged 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 59.4 percent shooting in 18.6 minutes per game this season.