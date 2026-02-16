With the St. Louis Cardinals essentially selling off their major league roster and entering a full rebuild, things are going to look much different at Busch Stadium in 2026. At least in spring training, fans will get a view into the future of the Cardinals.

Amongst all the players in attendance, perhaps no one will get as much buzz as infielder JJ Wetherholt. He is entering the season ranked as the top prospect in the organization and the fifth-overall prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. As the Cardinals go through their rebuild, Wetherholt will remain their crown jewel.

The biggest question in spring training is whether or not the infielder will make the Opening Day roster. He made his jump to Triple-A in 2025, hitting .314 with 10 home runs, 25 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Wetherholt has only played 138 games at the minor league level. But it hasn't taken long for the Cardinals to realize he is the future.

If that future is now is still up in the air. But what isn't questionable is the talent St. Louis will have in spring training. Wetherholt may be the most tantalizing prospect, but he isn't the only player Cardinals need to keep their eye on.

Prospects to watch at Cardinals spring training

Quinn Mathews – LHP

Quinn Mathews was named the Minor League Pitcher of the Year and earned Minor League Debut of the Year for his work in 2024, via Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. He soared through St. Louis' system, starting in rookie ball and ending in Triple-A. Over 26 total appearances, Mathews posted a 2.76 ERA and a 202/49 K/BB ratio.

During the 2025 season, Mathews made all but two of his 24 starts at the Triple-A level. Overall, he recorded a 3.93 ERA and a 107/74 K/BB ratio. With his elevated numbers, especially in the walk department, the Cardinals may opt for him to get some more minor league seasoning.

But it's clear Mathews will soon be a key component of St. Louis' rotation. He is entering the year ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the organization, via MLB Pipeline.

Ixan Henderson – LHP

Ixan Henderson took home an accolade of his own in 2025, being named Texas League Pitcher of the Year, via the Springfield Cardinals. He spent the entire season at the Double-A level, pitching to a 2.59 ERA and a 134/51 K/BB ratio.

The lefty hadn't reached Double-A during his first season in the minors, but the transition proved to be no problem. Henderson is a bit further from the majors than Mathews. But his 2.44 ERA and 244/96 K/BB ratio point to a pitcher who could eventually be a real threat in St. Louis' rotation.

The Cardinals will want to see how Henderson fares against at least Triple-A. But he's pitcher to keep an eye out for throughout the rebuild.

Blaze Jordan – 1B/3B

The Cardinals acquired Blaze Jordan in a trade deadline deal with the Boston Red Sox. He began the year at Double-A before moving to Triple-A, appearing in 129 total games during the 2025 season. Jordan hit .270 with 19 home runs and 99 RBIs.

He did struggle a bit during his 41 games with St. Louis' minor league team, hitting .198 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs. But now he will have a full offseason to get fully acclimated to the team. Furthermore, spring training will give him a prime opportunity.

Jordan will need to show a bit more consistency at the plate, but there's no denying his power. If his long ball potential is on display in spring training, perhaps he gets a call up to the big leagues sooner than expected.