The St. Louis Cardinals made a calculated move in MLB free agency, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran infielder Ramon Urias as they continue shaping their infield depth ahead of the 2026 season.

The move comes as the club evaluates its internal options and looks to add experienced depth without blocking younger players expected to compete for significant roles this spring.

Urias brings defensive versatility and postseason experience to the club. The contract guarantees $2 million, including a $1.5 million salary for 2026 and a $500,000 buyout on a 2027 mutual option. The deal also includes up to $2 million in performance incentives tied to plate appearances, giving both sides added flexibility depending on how prominently he factors into the lineup.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the agreement on X (formerly known as Twitter), outlining the financial structure as details surfaced Saturday morning.

Free-agent infielder Ramón Urías in agreement with Cardinals on one-year, $2M contract. Salary of $1.5M in 2026 with $500K buyout on 2027 mutual option. Deal also includes $2M in incentives based on plate appearances. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 21, 2026

The structure reflects a low-risk addition for St. Louis, allowing the front office to add a proven major league contributor without sacrificing long-term payroll flexibility. It also provides protection in the event of injuries or inconsistency across the infield as roster competitions unfold in camp.

The 31-year-old veteran won a Gold Glove Award at third base in 2022 with the Baltimore Orioles and split the 2025 season with the O's and the Houston Astros. He hit .241 with 11 home runs across 112 games last year, showcasing solid contact skills and occasional power. Over six major league seasons, Urias owns a .257 career batting average with 50 home runs, production that underscores his steady offensive profile.

His defensive reliability and ability to handle multiple infield spots give managers flexibility, especially during long stretches of the season when availability and durability often determine roster stability.

For the Cardinals, the signing strengthens depth at both third and second base without requiring a long-term financial commitment. The modest investment preserves payroll flexibility while adding a veteran option capable of contributing immediately if called upon in 2026.