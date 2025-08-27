The Athletics made a rotation move this week following a string of rough outings from left-hander Jacob Lopez. After surrendering four home runs over just six innings in his last two starts, the club placed Lopez on the 15-day injured list with a flexor strain in his left elbow. The move comes as the club shifts into late-season evaluation mode amid a rebuild-heavy 2025 campaign.

The southpaw's injury stemmed from discomfort experienced during his start against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, where he was shelled for nine earned runs in just two innings pitched. It marked a sudden collapse after a strong midseason stretch in which Lopez posted a 0.96 ERA over four consecutive starts. The former reliever had been a bright spot in the A’s rotation, making his recent setback all the more disappointing.

“The Athletics placed left-handed pitcher Jacob Lopez on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 25 with a flexor strain in his left elbow and selected right-handed pitcher Mason Barnett from Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today.”

The Athletics pitching update reflects the club’s continued focus on evaluating younger talent as the regular season enters its final month. On Tuesday, the team selected Mason Barnett’s contract from Triple-A Las Vegas, marking the 24-year-old right-hander’s first major league call-up. Barnett has endured a difficult season in the minors, posting a 5.83 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 117.1 innings across 24 appearances (22 starts). Despite the underwhelming numbers, he brings a durable arm and could either take over Lopez’s spot in the rotation or contribute as a multi-inning reliever. If used as a starter, Barnett is tentatively lined up to make his MLB debut Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Lopez’s overall 2025 numbers now sit at a 4.08 ERA over 92.2 innings with 113 strikeouts and 15 home runs allowed. His recent backslide — which saw him give up four home runs in two starts — triggered concerns about potential elbow damage. Flexor strains are often associated with more serious UCL injuries, and Lopez underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021.

With the Athletics sitting in last place in the AL West at 61-72, the club is likely to proceed with caution. The 27-year-old has been shut down from throwing, and there is currently no timetable for his return. Even if healthy by mid-September, the team may opt to prioritize long-term planning over rushing Lopez back to the mound.

While the Athletics have had few highlights this season, they did notch an 8-3 win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the series on Monday, powered by a grand slam from Shea Langeliers. The mix of setbacks and progress defines the A’s current reality—navigating through adversity, one roster move at a time.