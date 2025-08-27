The Indiana Fever entered Tuesday night's game against the Seattle Storm needing a win. Indiana lost two games in a row heading into the matchup, putting them on the brink of the playoff picture. Caitlin Clark's absence has hindered the Fever offense, putting more responsibility on Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. The latter stepped up against the Storm, though.

Boston found herself well on her way to a double-double against Seattle. However, the Fever made sure to applaud her for grabbing the 1,000th rebound of her career. According to Indiana's social media page, Boston is the fastest player to reach that milestone in franchise history. The All-Star forward needed just 118 games to reach 1,000 rebounds, a blistering pace.

With Clark out with injury, Mitchell's performances have received much more praise. However, Boston has stepped up on the interious for the Fever. After DeWanna Bonner left Indiana for the Phoenix Mercury, Indiana head coach Stephanie White lost front court depth. She had to lean heavily on Boston to pick up the slack and the young forward has responded in a big way.

Clark is inching closer to her much-awaited return from injury. When she does, she will re-join a team that still has its playoff aspirations intact. If Clark comes back at full strength, there is no telling just how far Indiana could go in the WNBA playoffs. For now, though, Fever fans celebrate Boston's accomplishment as Indiana battles with another potential playoff team.

Boston's impact on the Fever started when she joined the team back in 2023. Since then, the three-time All-Star has helped Indiana evolve from a bottom-feeder into one of the league's most exciting teams. Clark and Mitchell have done their fair share, but the trio has transformed the Fever.

Boston's achievement against the Storm is the first of many for the forward. However, fans in Indiana would like to see her eset some franchise records in the postseason as she helps the Fever make a deep run.