The Toronto Blue Jays are entering the final stretch of the MLB season as the American League East leaders. It's been a fantastic summer in Toronto, and a veteran has been a big reason why. George Springer hit a long homer in the second inning of Tuesday's game against the Twins, continuing his best season with the Blue Jays.

George Springer CRUSHES a 433-foot homer 💥 It's his 5th HR in his last 9 games!pic.twitter.com/9CfNTQDvRz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2025

Springer took a 3-2 pitch from Bailey Ober 433 feet into the left field seats at Rogers Centre in Toronto. It gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead against the Twins one night after taking the series opener 10-4. Springer went 2-4 with an RBI in the opening game, and this was already his second hit of Tuesday's contest.

Springer signed a six-year contract with the Blue Jays before the 2021 season. After helping the Houston Astros win the 2017 World Series, he left for $150 million north of the border. In his four seasons before 2025, he hit .251 with a .764 OPS. This year, his batting average is at .294 with a .906 OPS, not including his hot start to Tuesday's game.

As a result, the Blue Jays are soaring to a playoff berth in the American League. They have dominated the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, with 7-3 records against both. That gives them a five-game advantage over Boston and a 5.5-game lead over New York entering the home stretch.

The Blue Jays improved their pitching at the MLB trade deadline, adding Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians. His first start since UCL surgery was dominant, leading to a lot of optimism in Canada. He may be the final piece to the puzzle, but their offensive emergence throughout the season is the reason they made the trade in the first place. Without Springer and many others, like Addison Barger and Ernie Clement, mashing the ball, it would be another lost season in Toronto.