The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder Nolan Gorman on the injured list due to a right hamstring strain on Friday. However, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports that St. Louis is not especially concerned about his injury.

“The Cardinals don't expect Nolan Gorman to miss much time, but placed him on the IL because they needed infield depth. Team wasn't comfortable being a man short for 4-5 days. Thomas Saggese will serve as bench depth,” Woo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cardinals' move is retroactive to April 2. Thomas Saggese, who “will serve as bench depth” according to Woo, was recalled in a corresponding move.

Gorman struggled in 2024, although he was limited to only 107 games played. The Cardinals still believe in Gorman, though.

A former highly-regarded prospect, he made his big league debut in 2022. Gorman displayed power potential but struggled in other areas of his game. 2023 was a breakout year of sorts, although Gorman still had an up and down campaign.

He played in 119 games and hit a career-high 27 home runs while recording an .805 OPS. However, he only hit .236 with a .328 OBP as well.

In 2024, the Cardinals infielder slashed .203/.271/.400/.671. He added 19 home runs, but it was an overall disappointing campaign for Gorman and the Cardinals.

St. Louis will need to decide if Gorman factors into their long-term plans. A couple of years ago, the obvious answer would have been “yes” without a doubt. In 2025, though, Gorman's future with the Cardinals has seen uncertainty added to it. With the team rebuilding, he could become a trade candidate at some point.

The Cardinals are not giving up on Gorman. If he can return from injury and play well then perhaps St. Louis will plan to make him part of the team's long-term future.

It is worth nothing that he is still under team control through 2028, so the Cardinals can proceed with patience. Nevertheless, Gorman will need to prove that he is a player the Cardinals cannot afford to move on from.