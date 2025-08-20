The Houston Astros are mired in a brutal slump. Entering Wednesday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers, Houston had been shutout in three straight games and held scoreless in four of the last five contests. On Wednesday the Astros faced Tigers starter Charlie Morton, who kept Houston off the scoreboard through the first three frames, extending the team’s scoreless streak to 31 innings.

Finally, Mauricio Dubón ended the Astros’ drought with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, per the Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara. Although, by the time Houston’s second baseman broke the scoreless streak, the Tigers already got to Astros’ All-Star Framber Valdez for seven runs.

Despite finally scoring, Detroit completed the series sweep with a 7-2 win Wednesday. Houston has now lost four straight games and is just 2-6 over its last eight games. The Astros were outscored 23-0 over their three-game scoreless streak. The team has been pummeled 56-12 over their eight-game slump since August 12.

Astros avoid fourth straight shutout in fourth straight loss

The Astros’ ugly skid overshadowed a matchup between Cy Young frontrunners Tarik Skubal and Hunter Brown on Tuesday. Brown was excellent, allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six scoreless frames. However, Skubal topped him, giving up just three hits and two walks while striking out 10 in seven shutout innings.

The game remained scoreless after nine innings as both teams’ bullpens held up their end. But the Astros’ once again were unable to do anything offensively and the Tigers went on to win 1-0 on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the 10th.

It was the closest Houston came to a victory during its three-game slide. The team lost 12-0 to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday and got blown out 10-0 in the series opener against Detroit. During the eight-game skid, the Astros also suffered a 7-0 loss to Baltimore and a 14-1 defeat to the Boston Red Sox.

While Houston has gone just 13-17 since All-Star break, the team has maintained a lead in the AL West. Despite the Mariners loading up at the trade deadline for a second-half push for the division crown, Seattle has also struggled. Unable to take advantage of the Astros’ issues, the Mariners opened play on Wednesday 1.5 games behind Houston.

Seattle had another opportunity to close the gap in the division with the Astros’ latest loss. But the Mariners trail the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 in the ninth inning