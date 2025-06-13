The St. Louis Cardinals have struggled in recent years, but they are back in playoff contention this year with a revamped roster.

As it stands, the Cardinals are sitting at 36-33 and are right in the thick of the playoff race. While they are still a good ways behind the Chicago Cubs at 42-28, St. Louis is still right in the mix for a potential wild card spot as the season nears its halfway point.

Manager Oliver Marmol has done an excellent job with this St. Louis squad, and he is having a blast running the team. He spoke about his roster and how it is coming along recently on Foul Territory.

Oli Marmol says it's been a lot more fun to manage the Cardinals in 2025 compared to previous seasons. "They're starting to build something that could be fun to watch for several years." pic.twitter.com/Hl3idSLJgP — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“We do have some young guys and we have some veterans sprinkled in there, but it's a really good group that's coming together,” Marmol said. “It's been fun to manage them. We're running them out there, they're playing hard, they're playing the game the right way. For those reasons it's been a lot more fun than the last couple of years. They're starting to build something that will be fun to watch for several years, so that part I'm excited about.”

The Cardinals have been slumping a bit lately and are losers of five in a row, but their hot start to the season has given them a bit of margin for error heading into the heart of the season. In addition to the Cubs, they are also locked into a battle with the Milwaukee Brewers for position in the NL Central.

The Cardinals and the Brewers are squaring off in a four-game series over the weekend that will go a long way toward determining who has the upper hand in that wild card race, so St. Louis would be wise to end its current skid and find its best baseball sooner rather than later.

The Brewers took the first game of the set with a dominant 6-0 victory on Thursday night in Milwaukee, but the Cardinals still have three chances to right the ship against their rival.