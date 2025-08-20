New York Mets slugger Juan Soto is a walking history in the making. But he seems to bring out the worst in people.

As was the case with Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Josh Hart of the New York Knicks. In a recent exchange, Mitchell and Hart reflected on the free agency period that led to Soto signing with the Mets, per MLB.

Both men said things got personal between them on social media about where Soto would end up.

Donovan Mitchell and @JoshHart were going at it during the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes 🗣️ Hopefully there’s no hard feelings between the two 😂 pic.twitter.com/mGqjjafB6j — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2025

Ultimately, Soto signed a historic $765 million contract with the Mets for the next 15 years. At the time, he had received offers from the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox.

Currently, Soto is batting .251 with 110 hits, 31 home runs, and 72 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Mets are 67-58 and in the heat of a playoff race.

As for Mitchell, he is entering his 8th season in the NBA with the Cavaliers. At the same time, Hart is set to begin his second year with the Knicks.

The fandom of Juan Soto by Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell is a huge fan of Soto as well as the Mets. When he was younger, his father worked for the organization, and Donovan was the bat boy at one point.

As a result, he has become a frequent presence at Mets games. His fandom of Soto was significantly expanded. He FaceTimed Soto after he signed the historic contract in December.

As far as the NBA goes, Soto's deal has been compared to the likes of NBA players such as Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum, who each signed historic, lucrative contracts. New York has quite the talent pool, both on the hardwood and the diamond.

Soto's rise coincides with that of Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Big Apple is big enough.