The Green Bay Packers suddenly find themselves with a wide receiver logjam, and Romeo Doubs might be the odd man out when all is said and done.

With Mecole Hardman joining the roster and rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams pushing for playing time, Doubs’ role has grown uncertain heading into his contract year. That has put him squarely on the trade radar, with the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets all in need of immediate wide receiver help.

Doubs has been a steady contributor since 2022, posting more than 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns over three seasons. At 25, he’s young enough to still have untapped potential but experienced enough to provide stability right away. For the Packers, this is less about ability and more about roster math. For other teams, it’s an opportunity to buy low on a proven playmaker.

Why the Vikings Should Be Calling on the Packers for Romeo Doubs

The Vikings’ receiving depth has collapsed at the worst possible time. Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games, Rondale Moore is out for the year, and even Justin Jefferson’s status for Week 1 is uncertain. That leaves Minnesota with a thin group of guys like Jalen Nalor, Silas Bolden and Lucky Jackson that cannot reasonably support quarterback J.J. McCarthy in what is more or less his rookie campaign. Adding Doubs would give the Vikings an experienced option who has produced in meaningful games and understands the demands of a featured role.

Doubs is not a perfect player—his 8.3% drop rate has drawn some criticism—but he has consistently stretched defenses with a career average of more than 13 yards per catch. Minnesota does not need him to be the WR1 like Jefferson; it needs him to stabilize the offense while the roster gets healthy. Because he is still just 25, the Vikings would also be adding a player who could remain a complement to Jefferson and Addison beyond 2025 if the front office decides to extend him. Not to mention adding another experienced wideout for McCarthy.

In a year where the Vikings are already under scrutiny for the direction of their rebuild, Doubs represents the type of move that could keep their season afloat in September while the studs are nursing their wounds.

How the 49ers Could Use Doubs to Shore Up a Thin Receiver Room

Article Continues Below

San Francisco’s title window is beginning to close, and its receiver depth has become a pressing concern. Brandon Aiyuk is nursing an injury, Jauan Jennings is sidelined with a hamstring and calf issue, and Demarcus Robinson is facing a suspension. Kyle Shanahan’s offense thrives on having multiple reliable targets who can win on intermediate routes and block in the run game, two areas where Doubs excels.

Doubs’ ability to separate quickly would fit neatly into the 49ers’ timing-based passing game, and his toughness across the middle of the field would provide Brock Purdy with another safety valve. San Francisco has been linked to wideout trade chatter already, and Doubs is one of the more realistic options because of his affordability. While the free agent market is bare and other trade candidates would require significant overpayment, Doubs strikes the right balance of talent and price. The 49ers do not need a star; they need someone who can be trusted in key moments. Doubs mostly checks that box.

Adding him would also protect against lingering uncertainty with Aiyuk’s future. If contract negotiations remain tense, San Francisco cannot risk being left thin at the position. A trade for Doubs would be as much about 2025 as it would be about shoring up the depth chart for years to come.

Why the Jets Should Be Dialing Up Green Bay About Doubs

The Jets’ problem is glaring. Garrett Wilson is an elite No. 1, but the rest of the wide receiver group has been a disappointment. Josh Reynolds has not seized the WR2 role, and Allen Lazard is little more than a complementary piece. For a team banking on Justin Fields to become a franchise quarterback, that simply is not good enough. Doubs would bring an infusion of youth and reliability that the offense desperately needs.

Doubs may not tilt the balance of power in the AFC, but he would give the Jets a far better chance of avoiding the offensive stagnation that doomed them last season, meanwhile giving Fields another weapon of choice. With the Packers reportedly willing to entertain offers, the Jets should not hesitate. In a loaded conference where every edge matters, Doubs’ presence could be the difference between contending for a playoff spot and falling back into irrelevance.