The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a swift change on the mound. Announcing a pitching move on the eve of the Colorado Rockies showdown.

Per the team's X (formerly Twitter) account Wednesday, here's the recall and option move L.A. delivered.

“The Dodgers recalled RHP Paul Gervase and optioned RHP Alexis Diaz,” the account posted.

Manager Dave Roberts helped seal the move ahead of the road contest in Denver.

Dodgers, Dave Roberts called to make 1 more change

The two-time World Series champion has fans calling for this other change.

Fans called for Roberts to move Mookie Betts to right field then Teoscar Hernandez over to left. This move servers ties with Michael Conforto.

The former rival Conforto arrived via the San Francisco Giants. But fans call for Roberts to place him on the bench. Conforto has underwhelmed with batting only .190.

Back to the pitching lineup, Shohei Ohtani has thrived in his mound return. Ohtani surrendered only 21 hits so far in his nine starts and struck out 32 batters.

The Dodgers added Gervase via trade before officially sliding Ohtani back to pitcher. Gervase became activated on Aug. 1 following the deal. Ben Rortvedt and Adam Swerwinowski also landed in L.A. in exchange for Hunter Feduccia.

Gervase brings a towering 6-foot-10 frame to the pitcher's mound. Diaz, meanwhile, is heading to Oklahoma City for some Triple-A work. He's allowed five runs on five hits in limited throwing action. He's struck out five batters in 4.2 total innings played this season. But will aim to redeem himself and develop down in OKC.