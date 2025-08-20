With the 2025-26 season about to begin, ESPN released a list consisting of who they believe are the top 100 players in the country. The Auburn Tigers are one of the more notable programs in the nation, as they had two players named on the list.

Auburn had one player named as the No. 100-ranked player in the nation, while the other came in at No. 18. Those players are wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (No. 100) and defensive end Keldric Faulk (No. 18). ESPN experts provided an explanation for why Faulk is one of the top defensive players in the country.

“As one of the most talented defensive linemen in the SEC, the 6-6, 285-pound Faulk returns for his junior season after tying for the Tigers' lead with seven sacks in 2024. Faulk is a lot more than a pass rusher. His size, power, and explosiveness make him equally strong against the run.”

As for Singleton, he is seemingly one of the best wide receivers in college football heading into the 2025-26 campaign. ESPN believes he is in for big things after transferring to Auburn from Georgia Tech.

“There's a reason new Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold said throwing the ball to Singleton was ‘like throwing routes on air.' Singleton was one of the most coveted wideouts in the transfer portal after hauling in 104 passes for 1,468 yards with nine touchdowns in two seasons at Georgia Tech. The Atlanta native can flat-out fly. If Arnold adjusts to Hugh Freeze's offense effectively, the Tigers might have one of the top receiver trios in the SEC in Singleton, Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields, and sophomore Cam Coleman.”

After finishing with a 5-7 record last season, head coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers certainly hope to be more competitive moving forward. Having two players on ESPN's top 100 list should help them out. And from the sounds of it, the Auburn offense might be potent if one of the unnamed starting quarterbacks can deliver the ball effectively.