Despite reports suggesting that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is on his way out, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer says otherwise. He's confident Parsons will be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. While Micah and Dallas appear to be at a stalemate amid contract negotiations, Schottenheimer is confident his veteran linebacker isn't going anywhere.

Either way, Schottenheimer didn't get into reported contract negotiations between the two sides. Instead, the Cowboys' head coach revealed his gut feeling on the matter, which is seeing Parsons in action for Opening Night against the champion Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL reporter Tom Archer.

“I feel good that Micah will be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles,” Schottenheimer said.

That may be the case for the Cowboys' head coach, Brian Schottenheimer. However, not everyone, including former NFL players, shares the team owner, Jerry Jones', view that the Cowboys didn't need to speak with Parsons, whether he gets a new contract extension or not, he said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“I don't know if we necessarily have had talks with him. But we've had a game coming, and he's under contract,” Jones said, smiling.

Former safety and analyst Louis Riddick condemned Jones for the Parsons saga. Riddick called out the Cowboys owner, per ESPN's First Take.

“No other team in the NFL has an owner who now is holding it against the player the fact that he had a private conversation with him and thought they had a deal, and were trying to bypass the agent,” Riddick said. “Now, they're going to engage in this petty kind of behavior, so I won't talk to you now because I thought I had a deal with the player. No other owner does that.”

Micah Parsons, Cowboys reportedly headed to divorce

Have Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones reached the point of no return? We've seen situations like these play out in one of two ways in the NFL, which ESPN analyst Adam Schefter believes will lean toward Parsons no longer playing for the Cowboys.

“You can’t get a deal done if you’re not even talking, and the two sides haven’t had any negotiations since late March or early April,” Schefter said. “And it sounds like at this point it’s personal. It sounds like each side is dug in. The Cowboys have come out and said what they said publicly at the start of training camp, which Micah didn’t like.

“Micah came out and asked to be traded, said he was ready to move on from Dallas, which I’m sure they didn’t like,” Schefter concluded.

The Cowboys will host the Falcons in their preseason finale on Friday.