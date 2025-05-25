St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol is preaching patience. The Redbirds have a struggling young star in outfielder Jordan Walker. While Walker looked great in the minors and as a rookie, he hasn't been able to keep it up consistently.

Walker has a fan though in his manager, Marmol.

“There is a very high ceiling and that is why you have to be patient. I love the combination of his work and his mindset right now. That is what gives us hope that this is headed in the right direction,” Marmol said about his young slugger, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Walker has done better lately. He is hitting with more confidence, and has had a couple of solid games. Walker continued his good offensive play on Sunday, drilling a single into the outfield against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This season, Walker is hitting at a .212 batting average. He has back-to-back games with multiple hits.

Cardinals fans love to see that. Walker had an outstanding rookie campaign in 2023. He hit .276 in his first year with 51 runs batted in.

Last year, his numbers tanked. Walker finished his 2024 campaign with just 20 runs batted in, as well as a .201 batting average.

The Cardinals have had a great month of May 

St. Louis has been doing quite well this month. While the Cardinals aren't at the top of the National League Central standings, the team has won seven of their last 10 contests. The club has won 16 of their last 20 games.

The Redbirds are just a few games behind the Chicago Cubs in the division. Walker is one of the reasons why St. Louis has been able to pick up wins, due to some dazzling defensive play. He also has seven hits in his last 17 at-bats.

The Cardinals picked up a win Sunday over Arizona. St. Louis swept the three-game series against the Diamondbacks.