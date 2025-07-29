Just two days remain until the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. There are many teams in the hunt for outfielders and relievers, and these three teams mentioned in a recent article from The Athletic could become trade partners involving those two positions. The Texas Rangers are linked to closers from the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Adolis Garcia's name has been rumored.

After a slow start to the campaign, the Rangers have flipped the script. Texas has won eight of their last 10 games and are now 56-51, four games out of first place in the AL West. They have established themselves as a playoff contender and could be buyers at the deadline. There is a good chance they go out and acquire relievers to boost the bullpen. According to Ken Rosenthal, trading Garcia is on the table.

“Winners of six straight games and nine of 10 entering Monday night, the Rangers were still day to day in determining how aggressively they should buy. If ownership gives the front office the flexibility to exceed the threshold, the Rangers might as well go significantly past the number. It would make little sense to end the season, say, $1 million over. A trade of right fielder Adolis García, who will be owed approximately $3 million at the deadline, would create additional room under the threshold. The Rangers also could move a pitcher such as right-hander Jon Gray or one of their catchers, Jonah Heim or Kyle Higashioka. But such trades would be self-defeating for a team trying to reach the postseason.”

“The Rangers want to add another right-handed hitter as well as a high-leverage reliever, such as the St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley or Pittsburgh Pirates’ David Bednar. Trading García would subtract a right-handed bat, and like many of the Rangers’ hitters, he is on the upswing. Through May 28, Garcia was batting .208 with a .626 OPS. Since then, he has been better, hitting .256 with a .728 OPS. He also is an excellent defender, and the Rangers consider him an important part of their club.”

Ryan Helsley's name has surfaced in trade rumors for weeks. St. Louis is also a playoff contender and should not be in a position to trade an elite player; however, Helsley is a free agent at the end of the season and it seems his time as a Cardinal may be running out.

David Bednar has appeared in 42 games and is 18th in saves with 17 on the season. He owns a 1.11 WHIP and 2.37 ERA; the Pirates would be dumb not to trade him and get something in return with his current value and the league-wide need for closers.