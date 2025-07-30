With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the St. Louis Cardinals hold a valuable chip in Ryan Helsley. The elite closer is drawing serious interest from multiple contenders. A two-time All-Star and the 2024 Reliever of the Year, Helsley has become one of the most coveted bullpen arms on the market. His value gives the Cardinals significant leverage in a seller’s market.

As the clock ticks toward July 31, five teams are now believed to be actively engaged in trade talks. Specifically, these include the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers.

Notably, among the suitors, the Phillies have been linked to Helsley dating back to the offseason. With Jose Alvarado suspended and Philadelphia’s bullpen stretched thin, Helsley could immediately slot into high-leverage situations.

The Dodgers, too, have prioritized bullpen help. Helsley would provide a stabilizing force as they prepare for another deep October run. Meanwhile, the Mets envision pairing him with Edwin Diaz, creating a formidable late-inning tandem to bolster their wildcard push.

Meanwhile, Toronto has reportedly made significant headway in talks and sees Helsley as a co-closer alongside Jeff Hoffman. Additionally, the Blue Jays view his addition as not just a bullpen upgrade but a strategic advantage in matchup-heavy postseason scenarios.

On the other hand, the Tigers, while not the most obvious candidate, have quietly monitored the situation. Consequently, they could emerge as a dark horse if they choose to fast-track their rebuild and push to contend in the AL Central.

The Cardinals’ leverage stems from Ryan Helsley’s elite performance, affordable contract, and remaining team control through 2025. Nevertheless, even with a realistic shot at the postseason, St. Louis appears willing to move him for the right package. In that case, the return would likely include MLB-ready talent and high-upside prospects. Furthermore, Helsley himself has acknowledged the possibility of a move. In fact, he even suggested he’s “90% sure” he won’t remain a Cardinal past the deadline.

As negotiations heat up, all eyes are on St. Louis. With five contenders in the mix, the Ryan Helsley sweepstakes could deliver one of the MLB trade deadline’s most impactful moves for the Cardinals.