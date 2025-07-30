With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the St. Louis Cardinals hold a valuable chip in Ryan Helsley. The elite closer is drawing serious interest from multiple contenders. A two-time All-Star and the 2024 Reliever of the Year, Helsley has become one of the most coveted bullpen arms on the market. His value gives the Cardinals significant leverage in a seller’s market.

As the clock ticks toward July 31, five teams are now believed to be actively engaged in trade talks. Specifically, these include the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers.

Notably, among the suitors, the Phillies have been linked to Helsley dating back to the offseason. With Jose Alvarado suspended and Philadelphia’s bullpen stretched thin, Helsley could immediately slot into high-leverage situations.

The Dodgers, too, have prioritized bullpen help. Helsley would provide a stabilizing force as they prepare for another deep October run. Meanwhile, the Mets envision pairing him with Edwin Diaz, creating a formidable late-inning tandem to bolster their wildcard push.

Meanwhile, Toronto has reportedly made significant headway in talks and sees Helsley as a co-closer alongside Jeff Hoffman. Additionally, the Blue Jays view his addition as not just a bullpen upgrade but a strategic advantage in matchup-heavy postseason scenarios.

On the other hand, the Tigers, while not the most obvious candidate, have quietly monitored the situation. Consequently, they could emerge as a dark horse if they choose to fast-track their rebuild and push to contend in the AL Central.

The Cardinals’ leverage stems from Ryan Helsley’s elite performance, affordable contract, and remaining team control through 2025. Nevertheless, even with a realistic shot at the postseason, St. Louis appears willing to move him for the right package. In that case, the return would likely include MLB-ready talent and high-upside prospects. Furthermore, Helsley himself has acknowledged the possibility of a move. In fact, he even suggested he’s “90% sure” he won’t remain a Cardinal past the deadline.

As negotiations heat up, all eyes are on St. Louis. With five contenders in the mix, the Ryan Helsley sweepstakes could deliver one of the MLB trade deadline’s most impactful moves for the Cardinals.

More MLB News
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB rumors: Jon Heyman suggests Dodgers trade idea for Steven KwanZachary Weinberger ·
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Red Sox among teams ‘annoying’ Twins’ with constant trade callsJoey Mistretta ·
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) runs off a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
MLB rumors: ESPN suggests ‘stupid’ Marlins-Diamondbacks Eugenio Suarez tradeScotty White ·
Chicago White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa (50) greets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) returning to the dugout with a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
MLB rumors: White Sox ‘focused on 4 Mets players in Luis Robert Jr. trade talksColin Loughran ·
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton (17) speaks to umpire Felix Neon after a play against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning during spring training at TD Ballpark.
MLB rumors: Blue Jays, Pirates discussed potential relief pitcher tradeBenjamin Adducchio ·
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB rumors: Dodgers, Blue Jays linked to Guardians’ Steven Kwan tradeZachary Weinberger ·