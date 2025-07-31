The St. Louis Cardinals are on the verge of making seismic roster decisions as the MLB trade deadline looms, with both the Astros and Phillies reportedly circling key young players. Among those garnering interest is outfielder Lars Nootbaar, per multiple industry insiders. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale confirms that both Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies have inquired about Lars Nootbaar. They’ve also expressed interest in Alec Burleson and utility standout Brendan Donovan.

Despite being a fan favorite under team control through 2027, Nootbaar is enduring a down year. His .712 OPS and lowest wRC+ of his career raise questions about his long term outlook. Even so, his contract, plate discipline, and track record continue to attract strong interest in a tough outfield market.

Houston, in particular, is seeking a left handed bat to bolster its lineup, and Nootbaar fits that profile. The Astros have pursued controllable bats previously and see Nootbaar as a potential rotation piece or outfield upgrade. Meanwhile, the Phillies, looking to realign their outfield, view St. Louis’ willingness to trade controllable assets as fertile ground for a deal.

St. Louis’ broader strategy appears to focus first on moving pitching assets. Phil Maton, and Steven Matz are among the names expected to be dealt before they entertain offers for position players. Ryan Helsley has already been traded to the Mets. Still, insiders suggest the Cardinals are “wide open for business.” They would be open to hearing “check-in” offers on Donovan and Nootbaar, as long as they’re blown-away packages.

Lars Nootbaar’s injury status adds complexity. A rib issue sidelined him on July 12. He has now begun a minor league rehab assignment and could return before the deadline if healthy. That juncture could accelerate discussions if teams believe he's trending back toward form before cutoff.

With contenders like the Astros and Phillies pushing right down to the wire, a Cardinals fire sale, including a Lars Nootbaar deal, remains squarely on the table. The next few hours until the MLB Trade deadline could reshape several postseason rosters.