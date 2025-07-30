The New York Mets are reportedly finalizing a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for reliever Ryan Helsley, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. Helsley, a star reliever who can work in a setup or closer role, will give New York's bullpen a significant boost. After announcing the initial report of the Cardinals and Mets nearing a deal, Passan revealed St. Louis' return in the trade.

“The Cardinals are receiving shortstop Jesus Baez, right-hander Nate Dohm and right-hander Frank Elissalt from the Mets for Ryan Helsley, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Helsley was mentioned in many trade rumors before Wednesday night's news. Even the reliever expected to be moved, stating that there was 90 percent chance he would be traded before the deadline. Sure enough, assuming it becomes official, Helsley will join the Mets.

New York already features Edwin Diaz as the closer. Adding Helsley to handle late-inning duties in front of Diaz will only strengthen the team's relief core.

The 31-year-old right-handed pitcher has recorded a 3.00 ERA and 21 saves in 2025. In 2024, Helsley led the league with 49 saves while pitching to a stellar 2.04 ERA. Although he hasn't been quite as dominant this year, Helsley is still among the best relievers in the sport. He will instantly become one of baseball's best setup men without question.

The Mets may not be done making moves. They still have the rest of Wednesday night and Thursday before 6 PM EST to agree to more trades. New York and the Philadelphia Phillies are in a tight race in the National League East, so the Mets want to add as many impact players as possible to give them an advantage in the division.

The Phillies agreed to acquire Minnesota Twins star reliever Jhoan Duran earlier in the day, so answering by adding Helsley is a tremendous move for this Mets ball club.