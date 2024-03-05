Sprung training is here and the 2024 MLB season is approaching soon. Unfortunately for the St. Louis Cardinals, their Opening Day starting pitcher is now up in the air after Sonny Gray suffered an injury. On Monday, Gray left his start early in Spring Training. On Tuesday, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak spoke about Gray's injury and what it means for his status for Opening Day, per John Denton of MLB.com.

‘STLCards RHP Sonny Gray has been diagnosed with a “mild” hamstring strain, per President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. Mo called it “encouraging news,” but admitted that Gray making the Opening Day start would be “challenging.”'

Gray spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Twins and is coming off a 2023 season where he had an 8-8 record and a 2.79 ERA. The Cardinals signed Gray in free agency to a three-year deal worth $75 million, so he is expected to be an ace for the ballclub.

Oli Marmol touches on Sonny Gray's injury

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol also spoke about Gray's injury in depth on Tuesday and expressed optimism, per Denton:

“Part of it is it could have been a lot worse. Thankfully, he stopped when he did and didn't try to pitch through it or make another pitch. So, that's part of it (that makes him optimistic).”

Marmol also answered some questions about who could start on Opening Day for Gray if he isn't available to go. There could be a scenario where one of Matthew Liberatore or Zach Thompson gets the nod, and Marmol spoke about what those guys need: “They're mentally and physically prepping for any and every situation. It's part of the role that they're in.”

John Mozeliak mentioned that he doesn't feel like they need to add a pitcher right now: “I definitely feel it's not something that is required at this point. Obviously if something changes, we'd have to look at it differently. But we're not thinking we'll have to do anything now.”

The Cardinals open the season against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA on March 28, so time is ticking for them to figure out who is going to start. Will it be Liberatore or Thompson? Either way, the Cardinals beginning the season without Gray isn't what they were hoping for.