Sonny Gray was removed from Monday's spring training game with right hamstring tightness, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gray is set to undergo an MRI later on Monday, and the St. Louis Cardinals will provide more information once it is made available, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.
Gray inked a three-year contract with the Cardinals in MLB free agency. The Cardinals desperately needed to add pitching this offseason and the Gray acquisition gives them an ace-caliber pitcher.
Gray, a 34-year-old veteran, spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He was sharp in both seasons, but finished second in American League Cy Young voting after a 2023 campaign that saw him record a superb 2.79 ERA across 184 innings pitched. Gray added 183 strikeouts for a Twins ball club that won the AL Central.
The last thing the Cardinals want to think about is injuries following the team's abysmal 2023 season. All they can do at the moment is hope for the best. St. Louis needs Gray in their starting rotation in 2024.
The Cardinals are expected to bounce back during the upcoming '24 campaign. They addressed their pitching concerns and their Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt-led offense is capable of producing at a high level. At the end of the day, though, the pitching rotation was built around Sonny Gray.
Cardinals' 2024 starting pitching rotation
Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are St. Louis' other new acquisitions. Both veterans have proven track records, albeit with some inconsistency. Miles Mikolas is set to return to the rotation as well.
The Cardinals starting rotation is far from perfect. It certainly features the potential to be much better than 2023, though. Avoiding injuries will be the key, however.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Sonny Gray's injury status as they are made available.