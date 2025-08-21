The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2025 NFL season with urgency, expectations, and a cloud of uncertainty surrounding one of their biggest stars. Recall that they missed the playoffs last season despite standout years from Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson. As such, the Bengals find themselves trying to rediscover the momentum that once carried them to a Super Bowl appearance. Training camp has been anything but quiet, with the franchise wrestling not only with on-field adjustments but also with the contract dispute of their most important defensive player. As Week 1 looms, the Bengals must decide whether to double down on their current core or make a bold move that reshapes both sides of the ball.

The Bengals’ Preseason So Far

The Bengals' missing the playoffs last season was a reminder that individual brilliance isn’t enough without balance across the roster. Head coach Zac Taylor has already shown he can guide Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. 2025 is the chance to prove that run wasn’t an outlier. Burrow enters this season with something to prove as he fights to be recognized among the league’s elite quarterbacks. With the AFC’s most feared receiving duo in Chase and Tee Higgins, plus defensive reinforcements in Shemar Stewart and TJ Slaton, the Bengals look poised to contend. However, that's only if they can clean up their lingering issues.

The biggest cloud over the team, though, is the Hendrickson contract saga. The four-time Pro Bowler has delivered back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons. He has undoubtedly cemented himself as Cincinnati’s defensive cornerstone. And yet, his demand for a market-setting extension has hit a stalemate with the front office. Hendrickson has threatened to sit out if a new deal isn’t reached. That would leave the Bengals in a bind as Week 1 nears. At 30, he knows this may be his last chance to cash in. That's especially true as peers like Myles Garrett and TJ Watt have eclipsed the $40 million annual mark. Yes, Hendrickson has expressed a desire to stay in Cincinnati. That said, the impasse has forced the team to consider trade options rather than risk losing their most dominant defender for nothing.

Of course, with the Bengals entertaining trade options, there are more than a couple of teams that have reportedly made enquiries for the All-Pro defender. Any trade will not be easy, though, as the Bengals are sure to want a good return, including a potential young player and future draft capital.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss perhaps the most intriguing last-minute trade that the Cincinnati Bengals must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.

Why Hendrickson’s Future Is Uncertain

It’s rare for a franchise to actively shop its best defensive player just weeks before the season opener. Yet Hendrickson’s situation is unique. The Bengals have already extended big contracts to Burrow, Chase, and other core pieces. In addition, their cap sheet has little room for another megadeal. Hendrickson has been nothing short of dominant, but the reality of modern roster building is harsh. If Cincinnati can’t afford him now, they may have to maximize his value on the trade market while they still can.

From Hendrickson’s standpoint, he’s earned the right to demand a top-tier salary. Back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons put him in rare company. If the Bengals won’t pay him, another team will. The question is whether Cincinnati wants to let that walk for nothing, or secure both draft capital and immediate help in return.

The Trade That Makes the Most Sense

Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Trey Hendrickson to the Carolina Panthers for a 2026 second or third-round pick and a role player like LT Ikem Ekwonu

This deal checks boxes for both sides. For Cincinnati, it provides immediate reinforcement where they need it most: left tackle. Ikem Ekwonu has starter-level experience and could step in as Burrow’s blindside protector. With the Bengals still haunted by offensive line struggles, adding Ekwonu shores up one of the franchise’s most glaring weaknesses. On top of that, a 2026 draft pick gives them flexibility to add talent in the near future.

For Carolina, the incentive is obvious. Since trading away Brian Burns two years ago, the Panthers have lacked an elite edge presence. Hendrickson instantly transforms their defense. He would give them a proven game-wrecker who can anchor the pass rush for years. Yes, the price is steep, but Hendrickson is the type of player worth paying for.

Other Suitors in the Mix

Reports have also linked the Browns and Colts to Hendrickson. A Bengals-Browns trade may seem far-fetched given the rivalry and playoff implications. However, the idea of pairing Hendrickson with Myles Garrett is tantalizing enough that Cleveland may at least test Cincinnati’s resolve.

The Colts, meanwhile, make sense on paper. Their 36 sacks in 2024 ranked 25th in the NFL. They have also struggled to generate consistent pressure since the days of Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis. Hendrickson could be the missing piece for a team with playoff aspirations but defensive limitations.

Still, the Panthers remain the cleanest fit. They have assets to offer, motivation to contend, and a gaping hole on the edge. If the Bengals want maximum value, Carolina is the team to call.

Time to Act

The Bengals can’t afford to drag this saga into the regular season. Every week Hendrickson sits out, the team’s defense weakens. Of course, their Super Bowl window narrows, too. By flipping him for a young offensive lineman and a draft pick, Cincinnati would both solve a pressing issue and avoid losing a star for nothing.

It’s never easy to part with a Pro Bowl pass-rusher in his prime, but sometimes the hardest moves are the right ones. For the Bengals, this is that moment. One last-minute trade could bring balance to the roster and clarity to the franchise in time for a season that will define their future.