HBCU culture has impacted the game of football in so many different ways, and Sean Payton took notice. In a recent interview with Steve Wyche for HBCU Go, Sean Payton revealed an HBCU coach who influenced his offensive philosophy: former Mississippi Valley State head coach Archie Cooley.

Cooley, a legend in college football, influenced the Super Bowl champion to create a specific offensive game plan that Payton calls the “Coolie package.”

“Anytime we can give credit to somebody, or even with our at the line calls, we use terms that resonate maybe with the play,” says Payton. “We got this one play that’s the GOAT play versus a certain defense, and we call it ‘Gretzky,’ he was the best ever.  So, I think it helps them learn and I think there’s an interest in the history. Especially when you’re talking to a diverse room and I can look at them and say I was playing when this guy was setting all these records. Besides them responding, ‘You’re old, coach,’ many of these players have heard about the legend of [Archie] Cooley. Everyone knows about Jerry Rice and not many people would be able to tell you who Willie Totten was, but that’s the cool thing about what we do.”

Cooley created the “Satellite Express” offense, a specific offensive set featuring five wide receivers in a no-huddle offense. This “air raid” play-calling terrorized defenses as the receivers often lined up on the same side of the field or in a stack formation. The no-huddle offense forced the defense to adapt without the option to substitute players to better defend against the specific plays being called.

“We’re going to pass and pass and then pass some more,” Cooley said in a quote obtained by The Athletic in a profile of him and other coaches that served as innovators of the no-huddle offense. “In fact, we might stop the bus on the way in and throw a little.”

Within this system, Jerry Rice, widely considered one of the greatest NFL players of all time, and quarterback Willie “Satellite” Totten created an interesting quarterback-wide receiver connection that fueled the “Satellite Express” offense.

It's easy to see why Payton would take inspiration from Cooley, as the Delta Devils found much success under his tenure. The 1984 season was a special year for Mississippi Valley State. The team finished 9-2 and became SWAC champions, with their sole regular-season loss coming against Alcorn State, coached by legendary head coach Marino Casem, also known as “The Godfather,” in a 42-28 game.

That specific game is legendary in college football and was even spotlighted in NFL Network's documentary, The Godfather vs. The Gunslinger, which is often shown throughout the football season and after the airing of HBCU football games on NFL Network.

Payton definitely looks to supercharge his offense this year as the Denver Broncos look to find themselves competing for a wild-card playoff spot in the AFC.

More HBCU News
Southern University announces their 2024 football schedule, the first under new head coach Terrence Graves.
Terrence Graves, Southern remain coy over QB1 spot for MEAC/SWAC ChallengeRandall Barnes ·
Olandria Carthen, an HBCU alumna from Tuskegee University, has joined the cast of Peacock's 'Love Island' Season 7.
‘Love Island’ star Olandria Carthen talks about why she attended an HBCURandall Barnes ·
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jarveon Howard (35) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter
Buffalo Bills sign former HBCU star Jarveon HowardRandall Barnes ·
Alabama A&M logo, Alabama A&M campus
Alabama A&M sees sky-high enrollment of black menKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Texas Southern Alumni Association president Corrie Williamson addressed the Texas Southern Board of Regents amid the coaching hire saga.
Texas Southern fraternity party leaves one shotKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (32) runs the ball during the first half
Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt wants to be called ‘Bill’Randall Barnes ·