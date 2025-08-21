HBCU culture has impacted the game of football in so many different ways, and Sean Payton took notice. In a recent interview with Steve Wyche for HBCU Go, Sean Payton revealed an HBCU coach who influenced his offensive philosophy: former Mississippi Valley State head coach Archie Cooley.

.@Broncos Coach Sean Payton shares a special story with @wyche89 about what tools he learned from one of the greatest offenses in HBCU history. Huddle up Sat. at 12PM EST/11AM CST to watch on HBCU GO! pic.twitter.com/oIx251Itph — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) August 20, 2025

Cooley, a legend in college football, influenced the Super Bowl champion to create a specific offensive game plan that Payton calls the “Coolie package.”

“Anytime we can give credit to somebody, or even with our at the line calls, we use terms that resonate maybe with the play,” says Payton. “We got this one play that’s the GOAT play versus a certain defense, and we call it ‘Gretzky,’ he was the best ever. So, I think it helps them learn and I think there’s an interest in the history. Especially when you’re talking to a diverse room and I can look at them and say I was playing when this guy was setting all these records. Besides them responding, ‘You’re old, coach,’ many of these players have heard about the legend of [Archie] Cooley. Everyone knows about Jerry Rice and not many people would be able to tell you who Willie Totten was, but that’s the cool thing about what we do.”

Cooley created the “Satellite Express” offense, a specific offensive set featuring five wide receivers in a no-huddle offense. This “air raid” play-calling terrorized defenses as the receivers often lined up on the same side of the field or in a stack formation. The no-huddle offense forced the defense to adapt without the option to substitute players to better defend against the specific plays being called.

“We’re going to pass and pass and then pass some more,” Cooley said in a quote obtained by The Athletic in a profile of him and other coaches that served as innovators of the no-huddle offense. “In fact, we might stop the bus on the way in and throw a little.”

Within this system, Jerry Rice, widely considered one of the greatest NFL players of all time, and quarterback Willie “Satellite” Totten created an interesting quarterback-wide receiver connection that fueled the “Satellite Express” offense.

It's easy to see why Payton would take inspiration from Cooley, as the Delta Devils found much success under his tenure. The 1984 season was a special year for Mississippi Valley State. The team finished 9-2 and became SWAC champions, with their sole regular-season loss coming against Alcorn State, coached by legendary head coach Marino Casem, also known as “The Godfather,” in a 42-28 game.

That specific game is legendary in college football and was even spotlighted in NFL Network's documentary, The Godfather vs. The Gunslinger, which is often shown throughout the football season and after the airing of HBCU football games on NFL Network.

Payton definitely looks to supercharge his offense this year as the Denver Broncos look to find themselves competing for a wild-card playoff spot in the AFC.