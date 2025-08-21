The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few injuries in their wide receiver room, with Chris Godwin being one of them as he continues to recover from his injury last season. The good news is Godwin is making progress, and he'll be activated off the PUP list soon, but there's a catch, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Buccaneers plan to activate WR Chris Godwin off the Physically Unable to Perform list and have him on their 53-man roster to start the season, but only to begin his ramp-up process for games, not to immediately play in them. Godwin still is unlikely to play until October as he continues recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered in Week 7 vs. the Ravens last season. He is expected to start practicing in Week 2, but the team thinks he is right where he should be at this time and is pleased with his recovery,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With Godwin set to start practicing in Week 2, there's a good chance that he could start playing around Week 5. That would be the good scenario for the Buccaneers, especially knowing how thin their wide receiver depth will be coming into the season.

Outside of Godwin, Jalen McMillan suffered a neck injury in their preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he's set to miss some time as well.

For now, the Buccaneers will need to rely on Mike Evans and rookie Emeka Egbuka to make plays at the receiver position while other players are still recovering. The Buccaneers have shown throughout the past few years that it doesn't matter who's on the field; they're going to get the job done with anybody.

As of now, the hope is that they can get their key players back sooner rather than later, and they get off to a strong start in the season.