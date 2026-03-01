Roman Anthony wasn't expecting to be part of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He knew Team USA's roster was set, and he was focused on preparing for spring training with the Boston Red Sox. However, it was ultimately revealed that Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll suffered an injury and would not be able to participate in the WBC. It was an unfortunate update for Carroll, but the news opened the door for a Team USA replacement. Sure enough, Anthony got the call.

“First of all, came back in the clubhouse one day and saw the unfortunate news about Corbin, hope he's doing alright. At that point, AC (Alex Cora) had mentioned something to me and (Alex) Bregman was texting me a little bit,” Anthony said recently while explaining what led to him joining Team USA for the WBC, via MLB Network. “That night, got to speak with DeRo (Mark DeRosa), which was unbelievable… For me, growing up, it's been a dream of mine. Coming into spring, didn't really expect it. I thought they had the roster set already.

Article Continues Below

“So for me, it was about just kind of coming in and getting ready for my first full year. And then got that call, got the approval from the team, all the guys. For me, it was a no-brainer. It's a blessing for sure.”

It will be a tremendous experience for Anthony. He will get to play alongside some of the best players in baseball in Aaron Judge, Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Bobby Witt Jr., and many others. Regardless of how much playing time he receives, simply being around so many superstars should prove to be a valuable learning experience for the Red Sox outfielder.