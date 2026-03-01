Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik earned a day three of the NFL Draft projection before Saturday. But did he boost his stock after all? One NFL insider seems to believe so — hailing it an “incredible day.”

Ian Rapoport and Charles Davis of the NFL Network lauded the performance of the embattled Tigers QB — which feels like a redemption tour.

“Tonight he reminded us of why he was in that conversation [for first round status],” was what Davis said.

From our NFL Combine coverage on @NFLNetwork: Wrapping up the day of QB coverage, with plenty of prospects to invest in. pic.twitter.com/8llBm0J7kl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2026

Klubnik fired off lasers on the field and looked accurate inside Lucas Oil Stadium. He once entered the 2025 season hearing potential top 10 projections.

The Clemson QB clearly took his combine work seriously regardless if he dropped back three or five steps, then threw. Rapoport believes Klubnik will definitely find a home in the league, even if it means backing up a veteran.

Concerns once surfaced for Clemson's Cade Klubnik

Klubnik not long ago was the subject of concern by various voices across the football landscape. Even within the Atlantic Coast Conference, per what one unnamed ACC defensive coordinator told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman back on Sept. 30.

“He looks really uncomfortable out there,” said the rival DC. “He’s late so often. He looks like a first-time starter, not a guy with as much experience as he has.”

Even an NFL scouting director believed “something's off” when watching Klubnik early in the '25 season.

“If anybody’s pressing, he is,” the unanimous director said to Feldman. “I saw the twitch, the mobility, and some arm talent, but he needed to improve his accuracy and decision-making. He just hasn’t been able to play calmly and with poise.”

The narrative changed drastically for one day only. Now Klubnik needs an epic Clemson Pro Day to solidify a higher draft placement.