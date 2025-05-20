The rain poured down at Busch Stadium, but it did nothing to cool off the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals. In a game that saw the Cardinals at their absolute best, they dismantled the Detroit Tigers with an explosive 11-4 victory.

This win is just the latest in a dominant stretch for St. Louis, who have gone 17-6 since April 25. That is the best record in the National League during that span, and it is becoming clear that the Cardinals are hitting their stride at just the right time.

The Cardinals wasted no time setting the tone. Their lineup lit up Detroit’s pitching, scoring runs in bunches and keeping the Tigers on their heels all night. Brendan Donovan led the charge with three hits, driving in crucial runs and setting the stage for a relentless offensive display.

The Cardinals were not just relying on home runs. It was pure, fundamental baseball with smart hitting, sharp base running, and clutch performances in key moments. By the time the final out was recorded, St. Louis had hung 11 runs on the American League's top team, sending a strong message across the league.

On the mound, Sonny Gray was nothing short of spectacular. Despite the rain-soaked conditions, he delivered six scoreless innings, striking out ten and keeping the Tigers off balance from start to finish. His control and poise under the tough conditions showcased exactly why St. Louis’s starting rotation has been a nightmare for opponents.

In their last 12 games, Cardinals starters have allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of them, a testament to their dominance and consistency. Their performance at home has been just as impressive. The team is now 16-6 at Busch Stadium, proving to be nearly unbeatable on their own turf.

The atmosphere in St. Louis has become electric as fans rally behind a team that seems destined for a deep playoff run. With every game, the Cardinals are proving that they are more than just a contender; they are a force to be reckoned with in the National League.

As the season marches on, the Cardinals are gaining momentum. Their bats are hot, their pitching is locked in, and their confidence is growing. If this rain-soaked showdown against the Tigers is any indication, St. Louis is gearing up for something special. Their performance since late April has been nothing short of dominant, and if they keep this up, the rest of the league had better take notice.