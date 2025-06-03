The St. Louis Cardinals weren't supposed to contend in 2025. But as of June 3, they are 33-26 and firmly in the National League Wild Card hunt. That means with just under two months before the trade deadline, the organization isn't quite sure what its approach will be.

And according to team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, that's a good thing.

“I hope July 31 is complicated for us,” he told MLB Network's Brian Kenny. “Looking at how we’re playing right now, if we can keep this up, I do think ownership will let us look to add pieces that make us stronger.”

He added that the Cardinals have been competitive all season and that there's no reason to think it can't continue.

“When you look at how we’ve lined up with some of the better clubs this year, we’ve competed with them,” Mozeliak said. “Our club as a whole has a lot of internal confidence so who we play, I don’t think we’re scared of.”

This is Mozeliak's final season with the Cardinals after three decades with the club. He told Kenny that when he looks back at his tenure he'll be proud of what he accomplished, though he's not quite done yet.

“I’m hoping 2025 is something that we look back on and say we weren’t planning on being great but we became great,” he said.

Theres no ill will between the Cardinals and Nolan Arenado

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Heading into what was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Cardinals, Nolan Arenado's time in St. Louis appeared to be coming to an end. Mozeliak also discussed how the team approached trying to trade him and then reconciling with the veteran third baseman after he vetoed a trade to the Houston Astros.

“When I met with him at the end of last season we talked about trying to find a solution or the possibility of a trade for him, which we ultimately did with Houston, but then he used his no trade and didn’t go,” Mozeliak said. “We got to Spring Training, we hugged it out, we understand where we all are. I think right now he’s really enjoying being a part of this club and the way we’re playing.”

At 34, Arenado's best hitting days are behind him, but his glove has partially offset an 88 OPS+. Baseball Savant still ranks him as an above average third baseman.