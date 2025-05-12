The St Louis Cardinals have won eight straight games to jump into second place in the NL Central. They entered the season with little to no expectations and have blown that out of the water so far. While they could make a push for the playoffs, many buyers were counting on them to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. What are the Cardinals telling potential trade partners ahead of the deadline about their pitchers and Nolan Arenado? ESPN's Buster Olney has the latest.

“They're on a winning streak, and they've communicated to other teams that even if they aren't a front-runner, they might keep their tradable players in what is the last season of John Mozeliak's tenure as head of baseball operations,” Olney reported.

Chiam Bloom is in the Cardinals organization and is refurbishing the minor league operations. He is taking over for Mozeliak after the season, when the veteran executive retires. If Mozeliak changes his mind and decides to sell at the MLB trade deadline, there are four players that teams will be asking about. Starting pitchers Erick Fedde and Sonny Gray, closer Ryan Helsley, and Arenado would be the talking points.

Olney spoke about the Cardinals' ability to trade Arenado if they change their minds. “Normally, it's not easy to move a position player with money attached at midseason, but contenders could be interested in acquiring the eight-time All-Star third baseman. The Cubs haven't found a solution at third base, and the Yankees will soon try DJ LeMahieu in their ongoing attempt to fill the position. The Los Angeles Dodgers waited last season for Max Muncy to turn around a slow start, and he eventually did; this year, they're waiting again.”

The Cardinals may keep their tradeable players, which would change the MLB trade deadline landscape. Could someone blow them away to snag Arenado or a pitcher?