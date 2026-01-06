The St. Louis Cardinals are picking up a pitcher as they look to bolster their roster this offseason. St. Louis is trading with the Cleveland Guardians for reliever Justin Bruihl, per the team's social media. Cleveland is getting cash considerations in return, St. Louis said.

Bruihl posted a 5.27 ERA in 2025, while making 15 game appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays. He also spent some time in Major League Baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

In his career, Bruihl has appeared in 94 games. He also has a 4.72 lifetime ERA.

