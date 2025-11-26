The St. Louis Cardinals made one thing clear with the Sonny Gray trade: the rebuild is no longer theoretical. It’s here, it’s sweeping, and it now stretches from Nolan Arenado to Brendan Donovan as MLB Free Agency heats up around them. St. Louis didn’t simply move an ace-level arm. They opened the door to more changes, signaling a winter built on bold decisions and long-view planning under Chaim Bloom.

Brendan Donovan is the most intriguing piece on the board. He’s an All-Star entering his age-29 season with two years of club control, and teams across the league see peak value. The Cardinals see it too. That’s why they’ll only trade him if an offer overwhelms them. His versatility, contact skills, and on-field intelligence make him both a cornerstone and a trade chip, the exact type of player a rebuild forces a team to choose on. Alec Burleson, fresh off a breakout year and a Utility Silver Slugger, fits the club’s timeline but also draws interest. Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman offer upside at a lower cost, making them targets for teams seeking left-handed help.

Cardinals face Arenado’s market question

Nolan Arenado remains the most complicated name in the room. He expanded the list of teams he would approve, but the market around him has stalled. He’s entering his age-35 season. His bat has slipped. And the third-base market is clogged with Alex Bregman, Eugenio Suarez, and Munetaka Murakami waiting to land deals. Only after those signings will Arenado’s true path emerge, and St. Louis knows it.

Still, the Cardinals expect to execute at least two more notable trades before the winter settles. A left-handed bat could go. Arenado could go. And each move will shape the depth and direction of a rebuild that is now fully underway.

The offseason lights burn hotter with the Sonny Gray deal and MLB Free Agency momentum — so which Cardinals domino will fall next?