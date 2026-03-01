The St. Louis Cardinals are keeping their skipper in charge a bit longer. St. Louis reached a two-year contract extension with Oliver Marmol on Sunday. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom spoke about the decision to keep the manager working with St. Louis.

“As I’ve gotten to know Oli, I’ve seen someone who cares about this organization and knows what has made the Cardinals special over time – and who understands that for us to get where we need to go, we must compete relentlessly to set new standards in everything that we do,” Bloom said, per USA Today. “He is invested in the progress of our young core and is unafraid to challenge himself and to help those around him grow. I am energized to continue working with him towards the on-field success that we expect and that our fans deserve.”

Marmol guided the Cardinals to a 78-84 season in 2025. The club finished in fourth in the National League Central, ahead of only the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals have a lot of new faces heading into the 2026 season

St. Louis dealt several of their veterans to other teams, following the disappointing 2025 campaign. Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado are all gone. Marmol will have to find a way to win with a lot of younger faces.

“He will be taxed with getting the most out of a very young and unproven lineup — highlighted by infielder JJ Wetherholt, a top Rookie of the Year candidate for 2026 — as new team president Chaim Bloom undergoes Year 1 of his rebuilding efforts. The only players older than 30 on the 40-man roster are infielder Ramon Urias and relievers Riley O'Brien and Ryne Stanek,” ESPN reported.

Marmol has managed the team since the 2022 season. He has worked with the club for close to 20 years, per ESPN. Before his time as manager, Marmol was working as a team coach. He also played for the organization.

The Cardinals are playing a spring training game Sunday against the Pirates.